SEAOIL provides free fuel assistance for hospitals

SEAOIL continues to grant aid to the country’s healthcare institutions in the fight against COVID-19, this time by providing free fuel to hospitals.

The free fuel subsidy is for the ambulances and hospital frontliners handling COVID-19 cases. SEAOIL is currently supplying free fuel to over 20 hospitals nationwide, including the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center and the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), among others.

The free fuel e-vouchers are given directly by SEAOIL to hospitals. The fuel e-vouchers are honored in all open SEAOIL stations nationwide.

“SEAOIL continues to do its part in helping our frontliners #ConquerCOVID19. We are maximizing resources to keep assistance and aid for our employees and the community.” said Glenn Yu, CEO. He noted that SEAOIL is in touch with partners to extend free fuel where it is urgently needed.

SEAOIL previously announced that a P5.00 gasoline and P3.00 diesel discount in selected stations across the country has been made available for those directly involved in maintaining health and security. The campaign benefits medical professionals and technicians, hospital and clinic staff, uniformed personnel of the AFP, PNP and Coast Guards, and LGU officials, health workers, and quarantine enforcers.