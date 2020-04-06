SEAOIL provides free fuel assistance for hospitals

0 comment

SEAOIL continues to grant aid to the country’s healthcare institutions in the fight against COVID-19, this time by providing free fuel to hospitals.

The free fuel subsidy is for the ambulances and hospital frontliners handling COVID-19 cases. SEAOIL is currently supplying free fuel to over 20 hospitals nationwide, including the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center and the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), among others.

The free fuel e-vouchers are given directly by SEAOIL to hospitals. The fuel e-vouchers are honored in all open SEAOIL stations nationwide.

SEAOIL continues to do its part in helping our frontliners #ConquerCOVID19. We are maximizing resources to keep assistance and aid for our employees and the community.” said Glenn Yu, CEO. He noted that SEAOIL is in touch with partners to extend free fuel where it is urgently needed.

SEAOIL previously announced that a P5.00 gasoline and P3.00 diesel discount in selected stations across the country has been made available for those directly involved in maintaining health and security. The campaign benefits medical professionals and technicians, hospital and clinic staff, uniformed personnel of the AFP, PNP and Coast Guards, and LGU officials, health workers, and quarantine enforcers.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Bayanihan Musikahan raises additional 1.5M in 1 hour; Lea Salonga captivates viewers of the online fundraising series

Team Orange 0 comments
Small donations amounting to PhP 1.5 million poured into the Bayanihan Musikahan fund-raiser in 1 hour during the live concert-from-house of music superstar Lea Salonga last night. She began and…

Solane’s Kitchen Heroes cook food for the frontliners

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Even after the cooking competition is long over, Solane Kitchen Hero Chef’s Edition 2019 winners and ambassador continue the battle, but this time, to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. SKH…

24/7 remote medical consultations available for GTS HMO clients

Team Orange 0 comments Health
GTS Insurance Brokers, Inc. (GTS), a full service insurance broking company, encourages its clients to avail of the telemedicine services of their health maintenance organization (HMO) partners such as Maxicare,…

ESPN and Netflix Set New April 19 Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Documentary Series “The Last Dance”

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
“The Last Dance,” the highly anticipated 10-part documentary series, will debut on Netflix beginning Monday, 20 April with two new episodes weekly. The series will also be available in the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone