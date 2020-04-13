Safety first: Digital Banking in the time of COVID-19

It’s enhanced community quarantine, the roads are blocked, and the malls are closed. But big questions loom over, how to pay the bills? how to send money to loved ones? The process is easy. No long lines, no waiting time and most of all, no crowds. Just you, your phone and the internet.

Good thing that there’s still a way to get Better Banking with Security Bank Online, a fully integrated e-banking service that boasts of features that are determined to give you Better Banking experiences. Being a forerunner in digital banking, Security Bank knows the ins and outs of e-banking and how to best bring the bank to you.

Keep in touch:

During the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), keeping in touch with family and loved ones is a must. This means many still need to reload their phones in order to maintain communication with their loved ones. Through the Security Bank app, you can buy load credits without any charges, which means staying connected with loved ones without worrying to find a loading station.

Manage your bills online:

With the ECQ, it’s hard to go out and pay bills. But with Security Bank Online, you can shrug off your worries by paying and scheduling bills payment from your device with just a few taps. With our extensive list of billers, you are sure to remain current without going outside your home.

Transfer funds to other Security Bank accounts with ease:

Transferring funds can be hard during the quarantine period, banks have imposed ECQ protocols such as shortened branch banking hours. But there is no need to panic, with the app, clients can easily transfer funds to any Security Bank account.

Your unbanked loved ones can easily withdraw cash from any Security Bank ATMs through eGiveCash. Hundreds of ATMs that are eGiveCash equipped in the country are regularly stocked with cash, armored cars are also working round the clock to ensure cash availability.

Save more:

With strict home quarantine in effect, there is less to spend and more to save. Through Security Bank’s eSecure Online Savings Account, clients can save up for the things they’ve always wanted without stepping out of their homes.

The eSecure Online Savings Account is the fastest way to save during this quarantine, Not only does eSS interest earn more, the product is also specifically designed to grow your hard-earned money faster. The best part is, everything can be accessed online. It only takes P500.00 to open an account and a maintaining balance of P5,000.00 to begin earning interest.

Amidst the restrictions in movement to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, Security Bank is here to provide your banking needs, ensuring you a BetterBanking experience during this tough time.

Security Bank Online (SBOL) allows you to conveniently bank without leaving your home, creating your online banking account is fast and easy, just logon to https://securitybankonline.securitybank.com and click on Enroll Now, follow the steps and you’re on your way to a Better online banking experience. You can also download the app on Google Play Store and Apple App store and remain connected on the go.