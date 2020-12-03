Self-care in the new normal for stay-at-home moms

The new normal has changed the routines of families at home. With most family members working or attending classes from home, stay-at-home moms — who usually take the lead in taking care of the entire household — most likely has little time for herself.

To ease the feeling of being stressed or overworked, Solane, the country’s leading LPG solutions provider, shares these simple suggestions to help moms during this time:

Plan your day. It’s easy to lose track of time when the whole family is at home all the time, blurring the lines for school and work. It’s important to create a schedule to help moms establish a little control and structure especially during the pandemic. Planning ahead may prevent moms from feeling overwhelmed.

Get everyone involved with meals. Make meal prep a family affair! Give each child a role that they can safely handle, such as washing or peeling the ingredients. While the teens can cut and take care of the plating, dad can check help with the preparation so everything is easier for moms to cook.

Share the load. House responsibilities become easier and less stressful when shared with family members. It also makes for a great bonding opportunity. Assign the kids some chores, like clearing the clutter, folding the clothes, and setting the table. And why not do the tasks to a little music or turn it into a game?

Prioritize me-time. Moms, or even parents in general, always put their kids first that they sometimes forget to take some time for themselves. However, with the ongoing pandemic, it has become even more important to look after’s one’s physical and mental well-being. Include “me time” in the daily schedule, and take that opportunity to relax with a book, meditate, or exercise. Being physically and mentally healthy allows moms to be their best selves.

Connect with fellow moms. Sometimes there are certain struggles that only moms would understand. During this period, it’s important for moms to find like-minded friends that they can connect to through video conference sites or online mommy groups. Exchanging advice or sharing stories and laughs can keep their spirits up and motivate them during the pandemic.

Ease the tension. It’s likely that everyone in the family is tense because of the ongoing crisis. Before any issues start to blow over, try sitting down as a family to discuss problems and see how they can be addressed together. Also remember to be flexible and ease up on the rules every once in a while.

Moms deserve to take care of themselves too, even more so now. And they can do so with these simple suggestions from Solane.