Service Excellence continues at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

0 comment

Newest Tripadvisor citations see four-time Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awardee leading ‘Top Hotels’ list in Pasig


Commitment to excellence takes more than passion and dedication. It also asks for multiple opportunities to practice until it becomes innate behaviour. At the Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, its legacy of exemplary performance continues with the recent announcement that the Hotel is included in Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice Awardees for 2020. This citation notes that the four-time Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awardee is among the world’s 10% of leading Hotels, because of stellar guest reviews and feedback.

This award is especially noteworthy, as the Travelers Choice awardees are heralded based on the quality of experience guests enjoy during their stay. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila also holds the distinction of being the Top-Rated Hotel in Pasig City.

We are humbled by the positive and heartwarming feedback we receive from our guests daily,” said Marco Polo Ortigas Manila General Manager Frank Reichenbach. “What makes this accolade more meaningful is confirming that we are able to touch lives and be part of our guests’ memories. This is at the heart of what we do in the hospitality industry, and we are proud to be heralded among the world’s best again,” he added.

While community restrictions apply in Metro Manila, Marco Polo Ortigas has adapted its policies and processes to strengthen its safeguards for health and safety. The new procedures have been developed in line with the guidelines prescribed by the national government, and the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels bio-security protocols. These guide the five-star Hotel’s “new reality,” to ensure a safer experience for Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s guests, clients, and associates.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Enjoy DQ’s new, frozen Blueberry Cheesecake Fest

Team Orange 0 comments
Blueberry cheesecake is one of those crowd-favorite desserts that’s really hard to resist. Between the sweet and juicy blueberry plus the salty-creamy cheesecake, it’s a combination of flavors that makes…

Dare to do exciting indoor activities with the realme Buds Air Neo and realme Watch

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Staying home continues to be the best risk-mitigation initiative amidst the pandemic. With varying degrees of quarantine protocols implemented across the country, Filipinos are still discouraged to go out –…

Buy 1 Get 1 on Popeyes’ Spaghetti

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Looking for a poppin’ lunch or mid-day snack? Well, you can now get not one, but two servings of Popeyes’ flavorful Spaghetti delivered straight to your door. Great for sharing…

Get 50% off on Kuya J Grilled Scallops

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
While you are staying at home for your safety, satisfy your cravings for Pinoy comfort food as Kuya J Restaurant offers yet another exciting promotion for its customers. From now…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone