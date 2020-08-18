Service Excellence continues at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

Newest Tripadvisor citations see four-time Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awardee leading ‘Top Hotels’ list in Pasig



Commitment to excellence takes more than passion and dedication. It also asks for multiple opportunities to practice until it becomes innate behaviour. At the Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, its legacy of exemplary performance continues with the recent announcement that the Hotel is included in Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice Awardees for 2020. This citation notes that the four-time Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awardee is among the world’s 10% of leading Hotels, because of stellar guest reviews and feedback.

This award is especially noteworthy, as the Travelers Choice awardees are heralded based on the quality of experience guests enjoy during their stay. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila also holds the distinction of being the Top-Rated Hotel in Pasig City.

“We are humbled by the positive and heartwarming feedback we receive from our guests daily,” said Marco Polo Ortigas Manila General Manager Frank Reichenbach. “What makes this accolade more meaningful is confirming that we are able to touch lives and be part of our guests’ memories. This is at the heart of what we do in the hospitality industry, and we are proud to be heralded among the world’s best again,” he added.

While community restrictions apply in Metro Manila, Marco Polo Ortigas has adapted its policies and processes to strengthen its safeguards for health and safety. The new procedures have been developed in line with the guidelines prescribed by the national government, and the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels bio-security protocols. These guide the five-star Hotel’s “new reality,” to ensure a safer experience for Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s guests, clients, and associates.