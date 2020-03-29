Seven Spies launches debut single “Chameleon”

Formed in London by childhood friends, Seven Spies are a three-piece band looking to infiltrate the ears of the world. Consisting of David Blomiley (vocals, guitar, piano), Olly Brown (drums, backing vocals) and an ever-rotating bassist taking form of old band members and musical friends, you can expect to witness a healthy dose of melodic riffs and anthemic choruses.

Seven Spies fuses the best of rock bands such as Muse and Radiohead, while highlighting vocals reminiscent of Jeff Buckley and Bjork. Billie Eilish’s use of intimate multi-tracking also makes an appearance throughout their music, along with the big riffs and fuzzy guitars of Rage Against the Machine and Jack White. This amalgam of diverse artists and influences, allows Seven Spies to carve out a pocket of sound that is entirely their own.

Their highly anticipated debut single “Chameleon” narrates the different faces, personas and behaviour we put on to negotiate our daily lives in different situations and the pressure people place on themselves to hide their struggles and internal demons to the outside world. Sonically the chorus shows a defiance against these pressures, external and internal, saying in the end they won’t overwhelm or control who or how we want to be. Blomiley confides, “The subject of the songs seems to be stuff that has been bubbling away inside of me for a while that I need to get out. I find song writing massively therapeutic in a way.”

Self-produced by Blomiley and Brown in their bedroom studio and mastered by John Davis (The Killers, Lana del Rey, Royal Blood, Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz) at Metropolis Studios, “Chameleon” delivers an intimate, yet polished result. Featuring gritty, raucous guitars, tenacious melodies and textured harmonies, showcasing Blomiley’s impressive vocals, “Chameleon” is an energetic release, bursting with both conviction and charisma.

With the hope their music may connect with listeners, allowing them to make their own relationship and associations, regardless of the intention or creation, Seven Spies are unleashing their explosive sound.

