Shangri-La Plaza welcomes back mall guests

Shangri-La Plaza opened its doors as the MECQ commenced last May 16. Following the latest IATF guidelines for the Modified ECQ, the mall is operating within slightly reduced business hours, 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, daily.

Proper measures are currently in place to ensure the health and safety of both mall guests and employees with mandatory temperature checks at all entrances, automatic hand sanitizer dispensers available at the entrances, restrooms, and other key areas, and regular rigorous sanitation around the mall. All mall guests and employees are required to wear a face mask to enter and through out their stay.

Shangri-La Plaza has installed social distancing markers and reminders on floors, escalators (steps marked in blue dots to mind required distance between users) and elevators (allowing only 4 people at a time, and with priority for PWDs. Guideline reminders can also be seen in bathrooms, at the parking areas, concierge, and Food Forum; with sanitation and unavailable areas clearly marked to inform mall guests.

A number of retail outlets, essential stores, restaurants,and services are open, and expected to increase as Metro Manila eases into the MECQ. Shang encourages mall guests to follow and regularly check its social media pages www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and @shangrilaplazaofficial on Instagram for updates, store hours, and other pertinent information.

Currently open are food and beverage outlets KFC, Max’s, Pepper Lunch, Quickly, Sbarro, Starbucks, Via Mare, Waffle Time, Wendy’s, Wobbly Pan, and Yi Fang at the Main Wing; California Pizza Kitchen and Macao Imperial at the East Wing; and Pizza Hut at the North Wing.

Supermarkets and essential stores Rustan’s Marketplace, Healthy Options, and 7-Eleven; and health clinics and drugstores like American Eye Center, Healthway, Mercury Drug, and Watsons are also open, together with banks and service outlets BPI (Level 1 and 5 at the Main Wing), Besa’s, Cebuana Lhuiller, Fone Kard Station, and IFX Foreign Exchange, as well as all ATM machines.

Retail outlets open include fashion and beauty brands Beyond the Vines, Geox, Harlan & Holden, Moressi, Onitsuka Tiger, PacsportsStyled Pop-up, The Athlete’s Foot, Titan, Van Laack, Misaki Monaco, Kiehl’s, Shiseido, and The Body Shop; kids’ stores Toys R Us, Kosneyland, OshKosh B’gosh and Warble; and home and gadget outlets Abenson, All About Baking, Bang & Olufsen, Bow & Wow, Concorde, Daiso, Data Blitz, Digital Walker, Furniture Replublic, Galerie Raphael, Galerie Stephanie, iStudio, Office Warehouse, Restoration, Samsung, True Value, and Yoyoso.

Shangri-La Plaza continues to work hard to address the needs of the market, while safeguarding the #ShangCommunity, believing that sharing the responsibilty makes us #StrongerTogether to ensure our health and safety.