Shangri-La Plaza welcomes back shoppers with safety stickers designed by them!

With its recent reopening, Shangri-La Plaza involved its community in designing safety-distancing markers as part of the measures that keep the mall a safe environment for returning shoppers.

The initiative invited mall guests to come up with their own designs for social distancing stickers, which would be applied to floors and elevators. Since the announcement of Art Step in the Right Direction in its social media pages, Shangri-La Plaza has collected several hand-drawn and digitally-made designs from Shang Community members of different ages! Six of these wonderful creations can now be seen and experienced around the mall by visitors.

Aside from the social distancing markers, Shangri-La Plaza pioneered putting together an experienced and first aid-trained Emergency Response Group as part of its safety protocols, making regular rounds in its premises. The mall continuously conducts mandatory temperature checks at all entrances, has made automatic hand sanitizer dispensers available at the entrances, restrooms, and other key areas, and performs regular rigorous sanitation. All mall guests and employees are required to wear a face mask to enter and through out their stay.

Shangri-La Plaza resumed operations with slightly reduced business hours, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily. Aside from supermarkets and essential stores, retail outlets, including fashion, beauty, and home brands, are already open.

Shang encourages mall guests to follow and regularly check www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and @shangrilaplazaofficial on Instagram for the updated list of store openings, mall hours, and other pertinent information.

Art Step in the Right Direction is one of Shangri-La Plaza’s ways to strengthen the #ShangCommunity and to ensure that mall guests and employees are #SafeatShang.