Shangri-La Plaza welcomes back shoppers with safety stickers designed by them!

0 comment

Art Step in the Right Direction by the Shang Community features above designs created by
Haylin, Juan Paolo Nacar, Karen Gomez, Wyna Dizon, Patrick Tiongson, and Karla Mae Muega

With its recent reopening, Shangri-La Plaza involved its community in designing safety-distancing markers as part of the measures that keep the mall a safe environment for returning shoppers.

The initiative invited mall guests to come up with their own designs for social distancing stickers, which would be applied to floors and elevators. Since the announcement of Art Step in the Right Direction in its social media pages, Shangri-La Plaza has collected several hand-drawn and digitally-made designs from Shang Community members of different ages! Six of these wonderful creations can now be seen and experienced around the mall by visitors.

Safety-distancing markers designed by shoppers can now be seen at Shangri-La Plaza

Aside from the social distancing markers, Shangri-La Plaza pioneered putting together an experienced and first aid-trained Emergency Response Group as part of its safety protocols, making regular rounds in its premises. The mall continuously conducts mandatory temperature checks at all entrances, has made automatic hand sanitizer dispensers available at the entrances, restrooms, and other key areas, and performs regular rigorous sanitation. All mall guests and employees are required to wear a face mask to enter and through out their stay.

Shangri-La Plaza resumed operations with slightly reduced business hours, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily. Aside from supermarkets and essential stores, retail outlets, including fashion, beauty, and home brands, are already open.

Shang encourages mall guests to follow and regularly check www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and @shangrilaplazaofficial on Instagram for the updated list of store openings, mall hours, and other pertinent information.

Art Step in the Right Direction is one of Shangri-La Plaza’s ways to strengthen the #ShangCommunity and to ensure that mall guests and employees are #SafeatShang.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Planning to start a small business? Accept online payments with PayMaya Negosyo app!

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
As customers shift to online payments due to the global pandemic, it’s a good thing there’s an app that help boost our business. PayMaya recently launched its newest offer, PayMaya…

GCash helps fuel digital economy, bridges merchants, people, government

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
The first half of 2020 brought drastic changes to the manner of conducting everyday business. The global pandemic challenged national governments to build a new normal for their countries, technology…

Ready, Set-Doodle: realme Philippines invites fans to join #realmeDoodleChallenge!

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, invites its fans and followers to rev up their artistic side and let imagination run wild in the #realmeDoodleChallenge to get a…

Preorder HUAWEI nova 7SE 5G and experience the best photography, gaming and entertainment!

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Having a smartphone with powerful performance and superior functions can make our lives more convenient, enriching and exciting. Huawei recently released the new HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G, a trendy…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone