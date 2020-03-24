Shanti Dope celebrates back-to-back achievements for hit track “Normalan”

Young rap phenom Shanti Dope is celebrating back-to-back accomplishments for his latest hit “Normalan.”

The track recently hit over million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify, less than a month after releasing the track where he raps about keeping things ‘no strings attached.’

On top of this, Shanti just released the accompanying visual for the track on the Universal Records YouTube page, which has already ranked at the #10 spot on the YouTube Philippines Trending chart. Staying true to the song’s message, Shanti navigates through the world of online dating in the video as he tries to search for his one true love (if she even exists).

Watch out for more exciting releases from Shanti Dope soon.

Normalan is still streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music, with the music video on the Universal Records YouTube page.