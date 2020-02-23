Shanti Dope makes 2020 comeback with “Normalan”

Pinoy hip-hop phenom Shanti Dope makes his 2020 comeback with the newest single “Normalan.”

Keeping up with the sound of the times while retaining his irresistible flows, Shanti gets back to talking about love in this hot new track, which serves as a spiritual sequel to his hit debut single “Nadarang.” The sensual track talks about an experience with girls – keeping it with ‘no strings attached’ until he finds ‘the right one.’

“Normalan” serves as Shanti Dope’s first single after collaborating with OPM icons Gloc-9 and Chito Miranda on the track “Pati Pato.” To date, the young phenom has already amassed over 140 million streams from all his tracks on Spotify, along with over 100 million views for his music videos on YouTube.

Just after its release, the “Normalan” lyric video has already reached 250 thousand views on YouTube, making it reach the #30 spot on the YouTube Philippines Trending list. Shanti Dope is expected to drop a music video for his latest track soon, along with more music to come later this year.

Normalan is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and all streaming platforms.