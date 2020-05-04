Sharon Cuneta headlines fundraising concert this Mother’s Day

Megastar Sharon Cuneta is set to give a heartwarming tribute to the brave, dedicated, and loving mothers with her upcoming fundraising concert titled “Sharon: Love and Music, A Mother’s Day Special,” which streams live on ABS-CBN Facebook, YouTube, and website (ent.abs-cbn.com) this May 10 at 8pm.

Accompanied by maestro Louie Ocampo, Sharon brings an intimate concert experience as she sings some of the most popular and well-loved tunes that will bring joy, love, and inspiration to every home.

Apart from the Mother’s Day celebration, the event also aims to raise donations for the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign of ABS-CBN, which will be used to buy essential necessities for people whose livelihood were greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

This is not the first time Sharon has extended help amid the health crisis. Recently, she donated P1 million to Bantay Bata 163 during the fundraising concert of her fellow Kapamilya star Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, and also gave P3 million in support of Angel Locsin’s campaign to provide for the needs of frontliners.

The megastar opened the year and celebrated her birthday as a Kapamilya after renewing her contract with the network. She also revealed that she is soon to return as one of the judges of “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” for its new season.