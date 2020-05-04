Sharon Cuneta headlines fundraising concert this Mother’s Day

0 comment

Megastar Sharon Cuneta is set to give a heartwarming tribute to the brave, dedicated, and loving mothers with her upcoming fundraising concert titled “Sharon: Love and Music, A Mother’s Day Special,” which streams live on ABS-CBN Facebook, YouTube, and website (ent.abs-cbn.com) this May 10 at 8pm.

Accompanied by maestro Louie Ocampo, Sharon brings an intimate concert experience as she sings some of the most popular and well-loved tunes that will bring joy, love, and inspiration to every home.

Apart from the Mother’s Day celebration, the event also aims to raise donations for the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign of ABS-CBN, which will be used to buy essential necessities for people whose livelihood were greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

This is not the first time Sharon has extended help amid the health crisis. Recently, she donated P1 million to Bantay Bata 163 during the fundraising concert of her fellow Kapamilya star Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, and also gave P3 million in support of Angel Locsin’s campaign to provide for the needs of frontliners.

The megastar opened the year and celebrated her birthday as a Kapamilya after renewing her contract with the network. She also revealed that she is soon to return as one of the judges of “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” for its new season.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Emotikons’ sophomore single “Dudera” rules Spotify’s Pinoy Reggae Playlist

Team Orange 0 comments
Up-and-coming reggae band Emotikons puts a fun spin on doubts surrounding a romantic relationship in the group’s latest single “Dudera,” which recently scored the top spot on Spotify’s Pinoy Reggae…

Washing Your hands is Important, but so is Cleaning the Devices You Use in Retail

Team Orange 0 comments Health
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Philippines, only essential retail businesses like supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies are still allowed to operate albeit at a higher level of…

PhantomLance: an ongoing sophisticated Android espionage campaign targeting South-East Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Kaspersky researchers detected a sophisticated malicious campaign targeting users of Android devices, which can be attributed with medium confidence to the OceanLotus advanced persistent threat actor. Dubbed PhantomLance, the campaign…

East Coast artist LOUD HOUND releases new single “Melancholy Boy”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
LOUD HOUND is the solo project of East Coast songwriter/ producer Tommy Florio. With influences spanning across all genres and eras, LOUD HOUND’s sound is not easy to pin down,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone