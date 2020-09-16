Sharp celebrates 108th year with an online product launch under ‘Stay Home, Stay Sharp’ campaign

Sharp Corporation, one of the world’s leading Technological Innovator, is celebrating its 108th year anniversary in the industry.

For more than a century, the brand has been continuously offering innovative and efficient products that cater to the ever-changing demands of the market. This 2020, in line with their mission in bringing convenience, protection, and lifestyle evolution to everyone, Sharp’s now gears towards to be the best partner of every household.

Currently, Sharp has been providing changes and innovation with its 8K+5G and AIoT technology. The brand is firm in its mission in upholding sustainable growth for the next 100 years through continuous Technological innovations.

Now, more than ever, Sharp is committed to its mission in bringing innovative products that will cater to the new lifestyle. ‘Stay Home, Stay Sharp’ campaign was redesigned to its products to adjust to the new normal. One of the key technology that will help consumers to adapt to this new normal is Sharp’s Plasmacluster Ion Technology which is incorporated into its air purifiers, refrigerators, and air conditioners. This Technology promotes cleaner and safer air.

“This time, families spend more time in their homes as the pandemic spread. We started with healthy food preparation and made it more convenient. We made sure to provide a clean and comfortable home environment,” Sharp Philippines President, Mr. Kazuo Kito said in his speech.

Stay Home, Stay Sharp had an online product launch hosted by JV Cruz and DJ Raqi Terra on September 15, 2020. The said launch introduced their newest products — Dynabook Lap Top Computers, Android LCD TV, Side-by-Side Inverter Refrigerator, 4 Door Refrigerator, Cyclone Technology Vacuum Cleaners, and the Healsio Line Up.

Dynabook Lap Top Computers

One of the biggest effects of the pandemic to the business and education sectors is the shift from the traditional office setting to the work-from-home and online learning setup. Thus, Sharp introduced the Dynabook Sattelite Pro L40 laptop to help employees and students in their specific activities. This versatile laptop is perfect for personal and everyday use. Boasting with its dual storage support and fast and powerful performance. It is equipped with the 10th Generation of Intel Core i3, i5, and i7.

Android LCD TV

For Entertainment, Filipino’s have more time to bond with families at home. Watching TV is one of the most enjoyable family bonding moments. Of course, Sharp wants to be part of this important time in every household by offering a high standard viewing experience. Their Android TVs, 4T-C50BK1X, 4T-C60BK1X, and 4T-C60CK1X, with built-in Netflix, they can enjoy a high-standard viewing experience with their loved ones through its Ultra HD AQUOS 4K Technology.

Refrigerator

Due to the viciousness of the virus, people make fewer trips to the grocery to avoid getting sick. Hence large food compartment and safe storage become essential. With Sharp’s newest 16cu.ft. 4 Door Refrigerator (SJ-FLG16AVP-BK) with Plasmacluster Ion Technology not only provides large storage space but will also keep the food fresher and safer for a longer time. On the other hand, 20cu.ft Side-by-Side Refrigerator (SJ-BL20AVP-SL) provides huge storage both for the freezer and fresh food compartments, it makes organizing food easier. Both models are equipped with Inverter Technology that reduces energy consumption.

Healsio Line Up

In this time of the pandemic, maintaining a healthy body and strong immune system is the most important thing in the mind of every Filipino. The Healsio line up is the best partner to provide a healthy and easy way of cooking food. Hotcook (KN-H24FA), a multi-purpose electric cooker, uses a steam circulation system, which cooks food by using its own moisture that retains more nutrients and natural flavor.

Making healthy juices is easy with Sharp’s Vacuum Blender. The EM-VB2F-RD removes 80% of the air inside the jug before blending. This vacuuming process prevents oxidation, retains nutrients such as vitamins and dietary fiber, and keeps the juice original flavor without changes over time.

The Healsio Oven (AX-1700F-R) uses superheated steam to cook food instead of conventional heat. This superheated steam, which is 8-times hotter than the normal hot air, melts unwanted fats and oil and reduces salt content in food but keeps moisture to preserve nutrients.

Cyclone Technology Vacuum Cleaner

Vacuum cleaner has become quite common in homes, offices, and even cars as they make the cleaning job easier and efficient. In this new normal, it is essential to maintain cleanliness at a different level, and Sharp knows how to exceed expectations. Cyclone Technology Vacuum (EC-EB18P-R) boasts a dynamic and high powered suction that effectively separates collected dust and allergen particles from the air. Compared to ordinary vacuum, this product can collect small particles (10 micrometers in diameter) and ensures trapped dust and allergens are not released back into the atmosphere.

True to its commitment, Sharp will continue to serve its customer and give products that will make their lives comfortable, safe, and efficient for another 100 years and this is their way of saying ‘thank you.’