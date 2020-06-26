Shop to give hope to our Filipino youth this July 1



The current crisis has presented unprecedented challenges for the entire world, with countless establishments such as schools halting operations in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

According to data gathered by UNICEF, more than 180 countries have imposed nationwide closures on educational institutions, affecting not only the teachers and staff, but also more than 1.5 billion children and youth.*

In the Philippines, a country with limited internet capacity and availability especially in rural areas, even holding online classes is not a viable option for most educators, leaving children to put their dreams and their futures on hold. Based on the UNICEF Philippines operational response plan, it is estimated that 28 million children in total are impacted by the current crisis.

In order to help children keep their hopes for receiving a proper education alive, Unilever has once again teamed up with Lazada for its Shop2Give Hope sale, in support of UNICEF Philippines’ education-related programs to enable 800,000 students get back to learning.

Starting July 1, 2020, beloved household brands such as Cream Silk, Dove, Closeup, Breeze, and Knorr, will be offering special one-day only discounts up to 70% off, so you can shop for much needed essentials, while also helping secure a child’s future. “Shop2Give Hope is a purpose-driven initiative built on our belief in the power of collective action and shared advocacy. Lazada and UNICEF have supported us for the past two runs and with this renewed partnership, we are focused on enabling alternative education,” shares Benjie Yap, Unilever Philippines’ Chairman and CEO.

“We are thankful the collaboration with Unilever and Lazada has continued over the years and especially during these challenging times, when more help is needed to ensure the right of children to learn is protected. We are grateful for this continued support,” shares Isy Faingold, Chief of Education of UNICEF Philippines. “The proceeds from this initiative will boost our efforts to ensure children continue their education by providing learning resources, and developing online platforms and strategies for those children and families without connectivity at home.”

Add your favorite products to your cart as early as June 28, and be treated to a special all-day livestream featuring the country’s biggest names, including AC Bonifacio, Kobe Paras, Luis Manzano, Ylona Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Alex Gonzaga and Heart Evangelista, and many more on the Lazada Live platform on July 1.

The livestream will showcase not only special interviews and performances, but also exclusive giveaways attached to the Shop2Give Hope sale. “Lazada is pleased to be part of this meaningful collaboration with Unilever and UNICEF for the third year. We believe in providing the tools and resources to help our youth remain resilient especially as we enter into a new normal,” says Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ CEO.

Limited offers as you Shop2Give Hope

Giving customers more reasons to shop, the following exclusive deals will be offered throughout the day:

All day discount and offers, up to 70% off on Unilever products

Up to P125 off shipping fees, with a minimum purchase of P1,000

Limited edition Shop2Give Hope bundles

A chance to win vouchers worth P200 and other exciting prizes

Aside from these one-time-only offers, Unilever and Lazada want to give their shoppers a chance to also upgrade their own work-from-home or learn-from-home set-up. By liking and sharing the Shop2Give Hope post from Lazada’s Facebook page, you can get a chance to be one of five winners of Learn-from-Home packages, consisting of a Lenovo laptop, a Sennheiser headset with mic, a study table and a Herman Miller ergonomic chair plus a year’s supply of Unilever products, all worth P100,000.

Join the movement and help secure the future of young Filipinos, by shopping to give hope on July 1. For more information on Unilever and Lazada’s Shop2Give Hope sale in support of UNICEF Philippines, visit the Unilever Philippines Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UnileverPhilippines/.

*The population in need as identified in the UNICEF Philippines operational response plan.