Shopee partners with World Vision to support young Filipino learners through Abutin Na10 campaign

Last June, the Department of Education (DepEd) and World Vision launched a fundraising campaign entitled “Abutin Na10”. The initiative aims to ensure that millions of Filipino learners today continue to have access to good education despite the pandemic. Funds raised will directly support DepEd’s implementation of multi-modal learning approaches.

Months have passed, and many have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. The children living in the poorest of the poor are among the most vulnerable. Since its launch, “Abutin Na10” has drawn support from various public and private sectors. It shows that aside from health and other basic needs, the nation recognizes education as a high priority today.

Among those who have recently partnered with World Vision for “Abutin Na10” is one of
the country’s leading e-commerce platforms, Shopee. Shopee has been an advocate for education through its initiatives or programs for the less privileged children.

Shopee is happy to be the exclusive e-commerce partner of World Vision for the Abutin Na10 campaign. This project aims to support Filipino students during this academic year, amidst the pandemic. Shopee values the importance of education and believes that learning shouldn’t stop despite the current challenges. We will continue to collaborate with other organizations to come up with initiatives that will benefit the community of learners,” said Shopee’s Associate Director Martin Yu.

Through this partnership, DepEd, World Vision, and Shopee hope to widen the campaign’s reach and tap into the generous hearts of fellow Filipinos here and abroad so that more young learners have an opportunity to reach their dreams.

World Vision in partnership with the Department of Education launched Abutin Na10 to help learners cope with learning continuity challenges brought by COVID19. It is heartwarming to know that more and more organizations like Shopee want to help in providing them gadgets and/or printed learning modules so learners can study safely in their homes”, shared World Vision’s National Director Rommel Fuerte. “We pray that God will continue to bless you as you give hope to children”.

To know more about the “Abutin Na10” campaign and how you can support thru Shopee, visit https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-world-vision.

