Signify (former Philips Lighting) helps Filipinos affected by recent calamities

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, in partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) donated over 2,200 Philips LED bulbs, solar lanterns, and floodlights to over 1,500 families across the Bicol Region and Cagayan to use in rebuilding their homes after the devastating effects of typhoons Ulysses and Rolly.

Distributed from November 28-29, 2020 and December 12-13, 2020, beneficiaries included communities from Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Albay, and Cagayan. Signify Philippines employees also volunteered in contributing cash and goods in order to gather food packs, hygiene kits, and other essentials given alongside the company’s lighting donations.

With the Bicol Region and Cagayan among the areas in the country impacted the most by the typhoon, the need for quick assistance was a top priority. As a company with longstanding history both in lighting and Corporate Social Responsibility, Signify deeply understands the importance of lighting as a basic necessity, especially for those affected by calamities. In order for relocation and rebuilding activities to continue into the nighttime hours, the need for lighting is critical.

“Considering the urgency of providing support to typhoon-affected families, we intended for our humble contributions to reach as many places in need in the quickest possible time,” said Jagan Srinivasan, country leader of Signify Philippines. “Understanding their wide reach and connections with essential logistics and support groups, we took action in partnership with the PCGA.”

These efforts are in line with Brighter Lives, Better World – Signify’s global program which aims to create positive change in developing and disaster-affected locations. The program focuses on three key areas: Lighting Lives by providing off-grid and partial grid communities with access to light; Lighting Entrepreneurs by developing business skills in communities to stimulate and improve productivity; and Humanitarian Lighting by donating lights to disaster-struck areas, providing lighting to both residents and aid workers.

Signify’s efforts are part of its commitment to actively contribute to the communities it operates in and continues to serve.