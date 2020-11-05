Sitti gives inspiration, hope, and encouragement through her latest single, “Tahan”

Sitti is excited about her latest single, Tahan. She wants to give inspiration, hope, and encouragement through her song during this time of global pandemic.

She shares, “I wrote Tahan one evening in early May; it was born during this pandemic. I was feeling so much all at the same time – confused, sad, unsure, afraid, and anxious. This pandemic has really shaken me and I often thought about those whose livelihoods were displaced, those who have lost their loved ones, how they couldn’t even give them proper burials and how uncertain all of life truly is. Tahan was also inspired by the book of Psalms – how David just poured out his whole heart to God without holding anything back. Feeling all of these, I let it all go in a song.”

Sitti is grateful for the opportunity of having composed a new song. “To be able to write one again, at the same time be healed in the process of writing, is truly a gift especially in these difficult times.” She wrote the first two verses and chorus one evening in early May and then finished the whole song the following evening.

The song was titled Tahan because there is a feeling of melancholy in it. “Tahan is the only solace after all the outpouring of emotion. Tahan na, magiging okay din ang lahat sa takdang panahon,” Sitti says. “I cried as I wrote the song, cried at the end on my first recording session, cried again as I listened to the first rough mix.”

“The song encourages everyone to tell the Lord everything, every painful experience, every sadness, and after doing so, the song hopes that in the surrendering there could be healing and faith even if our current circumstances might cause worry and unrest.”

Tahan is very different from the previous songs that Sitti had written and recorded. It is progressive meditative, according to her arranger Ria Osorio. Likewise, Tahan is the first inspirational release from the country’s bossa nova queen.

Sitti’s favorite line in the song is “O Diyos, palimos ng pag-asa.” It truly reflected the state of her heart then. “How hopeless everything seemed and clinging to Him for hope was the only option to survive. Noong sinusulat ko itong kanta, walang-wala na talaga iyong pakiramdam ko. Talagang namamalimos na ako ng pag-asa,” she relates.

Daily devotion and prayer keep Sitti afloat during this difficult time. “I’ve learned and continue to relearn to prioritize essentials in my life: my faith and walk with the Lord, my family, and my relationship with myself. These are my top three. I must continue to feed and keep these three relationships healthy. If you’re wondering where my relationship with others/friends stand, they fall under my relationship with the Lord. As the Lord leads and provides, I reach out and help with what I can.”

Sitti has an important message to everyone. “I hope this song (Tahan) would minister to you and help you get through these trying times. I hope it heals you. I hope it strengthens your faith and encourages you that Our Heavenly Father holds us in the palms of His hands and cares for all of our worries. He will carry us through this pandemic. God bless you. Please stay strong and have hope.”

Tahan is released under Widescope Entertainment and available on all digital platforms like iTunes, spotify, apple music, YouTube Music, Amazon, and Deezer starting November 6.