Six typhoon preparation tips

The typhoon season is upon us, and it is important to be prepared for every possible scenario that may ensue.

shares some tips on how to secure yourself, your family, and your home from weather disturbances and their aftermath.

Stock up on essential items. The lifespan of a typhoon varies, but it can typically last for a few days to a week. During this time, people living in affected areas are advised to stay indoors, so make sure that you have enough food and supplies until the storm passes. Stock up on necessary items, including but not limited to rice, water, and non-perishable food like ready-to-eat canned goods. It is also best to store medicine, hygiene products, and other emergency supplies.

Prepare for power outages. Due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, people may experience multiple power outages during a typhoon. To lessen the inconvenience of not having electricity, make sure that all important gadgets, such as cell phones and powerbanks, are fully charged. Also make sure emergency lights and flashlights are working and you have extra batteries, candles and a lighter on hand.

Stay updated. During calamities, it is a must to stay informed. Check reliable news sources regularly so you can monitor the storm warning signal, cancellation of classes and work, and other updates on the typhoon. Aside from that, strong typhoons can trigger other destructive events, like landslides, so stay updated for more news and the directions of local authorities.

Boost your immune system. Aside from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you should protect your health during typhoon season because heavy rains and flooding can increase the transmission of water and vector-borne diseases like typhoid fever and dengue. To avoid getting infected, make sure to drink plenty of water, eat nutritious food, wash your hands, get enough sleep and exercise when you can.

Develop an evacuation plan. One can never be sure how strong a typhoon can get and how much damage it can cause. Be familiar with the location of nearby evacuation centers and the fastest routes there in case the situation becomes unsafe. In addition, memorize or list down the emergency hotlines.

Secure your property. Before the typhoon hits, do a quality check of your house. Ensure that the roof is secure and has no holes, and check that the windows are closed, and gutters aren't clogged. It is also best to turn off the main switch when the downpour begins. Keep important belongings and documents in a waterproof container and in an elevated place away from possible rising water. It's also advisable to have extra copies of the documents.