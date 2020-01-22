Skin Magical COO and Founder Ghie Pangilinan wins big in 2019

2019 is indeed a fruitful year for Skin Magical CEO Ghie Pangilinan whose hard work and perseverance to carve a niche in the beauty and skin care industry have been recognized by various award-giving bodies. Her nonstop innovation to make the Skin Magical brand a top choice among Filipino consumers has made Ghie truly deserving of all the accolades.

Last November 19, Ghie bagged the Influencer of The Year award at the Leaders Asia Awards held at the Rizal Ballroom of Makati Shangri-La Hotel. The lady entrepreneur also walked away with the trophy for Start-up Company of the Year for Skin Magical.

This year’s Most Influential Female CEO in the Field of Cosmetics and Skin Care trophy was handed to her during the 18th Annual Gawad Amerika Awards night in Los Angeles, California.

Ghie felt doubly happy when swamped with messages of congratulations from family and friends after being named the Most Influential Entrepreneur of the Year at the 14th Gawad Pilipino Awards Night. The awarding ceremonies was held last December 5 at the Tanghalang Pasigueno inside the Pasig City Hall Complex.

Also included in the awards list are Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Ali Sotto, Jessica Soho, Atom Araullo, Mike Enriquez, Malou Mangahas, Gretchen Ho, Joyce Ruelos and Arlene Navarro.

Organized by Dr. Danilo Mangahas and EuroTV, the Gawad Pilipino Award is an annual event that aims to recognize the excellence of individuals, organizations and companies from the academe, entertainment, public service, business and NGOs through their passion and work ethics that greatly affect the Philippine culture, traditions and society for humane innovations.

Furthermore, Ghie was also given the Outstanding Contribution in Micro-Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Motivator 2019 by the Philippine Honorable Queens (PHQ Events) last December 15 at Crimson Hotel in Alabang Muntinlupa City. A video tribute called as “The Butterfly Sisters” was also presented to honor her struggles and success with her sisters Joyce Ruelos (who was also awarded tht evening) and Ruffa Gel Garrovillas (who has passed on in 2018).

PHQ Events appoints nominating bodies from all over the country to select Finalist for both Honorable Queens and Finest Woman.

“The awards and nominations I’ve received with Skin Magical served as great reminders for all the hard work and persistence that I and my husband Jerry have done to be successful in beauty and skin care business.

“Each award makes us even more passionate in creating, innovating and sharing skin care products that are effective and safe for all types of skin,” Ghie said.

Ghie shared how she and Jerry strove to become successful and learn new things about running a business. Her husband was a still working as a seaman when Ghie, who was then an online seller of various products, took the advice of her friend to create her own brand. With only an initial capital of P7,000, Ghie was able to start selling through online her own skin care brand, called Skin Magical, with rejuvenating papaya soap, lotion and toner as introductory products. Eventually, it became popular that her husband stopped working and came home permanently to help her in the operation and distribution of the products. They also expanded the business by offering not just papaya soaps.

Many of their loyal customers became Skin Magical distributors “because the products worked on them,” said Ghie who also attributed the success of their business to the loyalty of their employers, resellers and customers.

Until this day, Ghie never tires to share a tip or two about entrepreneurial skills to Pinoys who also wish to succeed in their business through mentoring sessions with them in Go Negosyo. Soon, Ghie will be releasing a book to be published by ABS-CBN Books.