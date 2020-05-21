Skin Magical extends helping hand to employees, frontliners

When the government placed the entire island of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine starting March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Skin Magical, headed by Founder and Chief Operating Officer Ghie Pangilinan, and its subsidiaries wasted no time and extended a helping hand to their employees, distributors, franchisees, the community and frontliners in health facilities.

For her 242 employees, Pangilinan prepared rice and food packs that included canned and instant foods items. She was more creative with her relief efforts when it came to Skin Magical and Speaks G’s distributors and franchisees. Through her ambassadors Madam Kilay and Lars Pachecho, they were able to giveaway a P1,000 each to her distributors and franchises for a total of P140,000.

Pangilinan also held live raffles and gave away P500 each to 50 winners and P1,000 each to 40 winners. Twenty reseller packages worth P5,000 given away to those who took part in the Kwento ng Pag-asa Laban sa Corona. On Easter Sunday, which fell on April 12, Skin Magical and Speaks G conducted a virtual egg hunt. A total of 14 winners received a cash prize of P3,000 from Skin Magical while Speaks G gave P3,000 to 10 lucky winners. On Mother’s Day last May 10, Pangilinan’s Nanay Ko To Gandang Palaban gave away 24 reseller packages worth P2,500.

“No one expected this to happen and this was my little way of sharing what I have with my employees, distributors and franchisees,” Pangilinan said. “I am thankful for their support and I would not be where I am if not for them.”

The Skin Magical COO did not forget to extend a helping hand to the community where her business is located in Morong. Rizal. She distributed rice to residents in Barangays San Pedro, San Juan, San Jose, Maybancal, CCL, Lagundi and Bombongan. She was also able to send out meals and essential products to the hospital frontliners of Rizal Provincial Hospital, Morong Doctors Hospital, Dialysis Center Morong, Quirino Memorial Medical Center and the frontliners of Pililia. Rizal and Abra. Lastly, relief efforts were also extended in Bulacan as an initiative of Mr. Jerry Pangilinan, Skin Magical CEO and husband of Ms. Ghie Pangilinan.

“Skin Magical truly cares about our people and our community and we should not forget the valuable contribution of our frontliners,” she said. “They are risking their lives to make sure that everyone is safe from this virus and we can do our share by just staying at home.”