Skin Magical’s Ghie Pangilinan makes milestone birthday memorable

Skin Magical top honcho Ghie Pangilinan turned 40 last September 11 while the country is still in the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, she decided to take her birthday celebration one step further by making it a good reason for other people to be joyful as well. Ghie opted to share her most treasured day with the elderly being taken care of at the Haven for the Elderly in Tanay, Rizal.

Bags of groceries and bundles of assorted clothes were brought in at the retirement home with her staff members distributing them to each lolo and lola who thanked her profusely for her kindness and generosity. They were equally delighted by the sumptuous foods prepared on the table. Everyone expressed appreciation at how Ghie would always remember to celebrate her treasured day with them since 2014. And during this quarantine season, Ghie sends them goods without fail.

Her over 400 employees were likewise treated to a special feast by serving them by batches and observing physical distancing throughout the day. Each received five kilos of rice and a gift from the lady boss.

Ghie also distributed sacks of rice to her neighbors and to all the tricycle drivers of Sitio Butig, Brgy San Pedro in Morong, Rizal, where the Skin Magical manufacturing plant is located.

“They were the ones who first came to my mind when I was thinking of how to make my hitting the big 4-0 a truly happy one. Sila ‘yung nadadaanan ko bago pumasok sa aming planta,” said Ghie, also fondly known as MGP. “With the blessings that I’ve been receiving, it is always a must for me to share them to people who have been supporting us. At sa dami ng natanggap ko na birthday gifts, I really felt it’s just but right to gift others.”

Ghie added, “I truly believe that even the smallest good deed can trigger a whole series of bigger, better deeds. My great satisfaction comes from giving (blessings) to others.”

Her husband-cum-business partner Jerry Pangilinan, on the other hand, made it a point to be the first to greet the celebrator with a special cake, bouquet of flowers and a jewelry set.

Ghie was also surprised to receive beautiful cakes from celebrity endorsers of her various brands like Dimples Romana, Jolina Magdangal, Joseph

Marco, Anna Cay, Lars Pacheco, DJ Loonyo, Tim and China, Viy Cortez and Cong TV and Agsunta for Skin Magical; JaMill and Mannex for Speaks G; and Ivana Alawi for Tea Talk.

Other cakes and surprises came from her suppliers and distributors, staff in the Marketing, Production and Sales departments as well as from such collaborators and partners as Edna Abong of The Philippine STAR; Verde Creatives; Karen Namora of MyPuhunan; and Rocel Reynon.

“My goal is to continue to inspire many Filipinos through my locally made brands, and to soar high like butterflies with integrity and determination,” stressed Ghie, who apart from Skin Magical, also operates Pore It On Cosmeceuticals Solutions, Inc. with husband Jerry.

Incidentally, Skin Magical is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the formal launch of Maja Salvador, and Joseph Marco as latest ambassadors.

Every week, Ghie is giving away exciting prizes to five Skin Magical patrons by joining in the promo. Check out the skincare brand’s social media accounts for the mechanics.

“Skin Magical is committed to providing a better opportunity to all aspiring ‘beautypreneurs’ and offering high quality products to consumers. Hindi man tayo makapag-celebrate together since mass gatherings are still prohibited, we have lots of surprises for you, butterflies,” she declared.