SKY Fiber gives quick access to the hottest streaming apps at a reliable internet speed

Families and avid entertainment seekers can now ease their worries and have an enjoyable homestay when they indulge in a wide array of online video content at their disposal as SKY Fiber launches its partnership with the hottest streaming apps today.

Binge-watchers can rely on the premium broadband service provider for uninterrupted viewing pleasure through its fiber-fast speed of up to 200 Mbps, eliminating the woes commonly experienced with online viewing such as intermittent buffering, slow loading, and disrupted connection.

“SKY Fiber understands the evolving needs of our Filipino consumers and forging (Over-The-Top) OTT partnerships complements our fiber-fast internet service. This is very timely since Filipinos are watching more content online as they continue to stay home at this time,” Claudia Suarez, SKY’s Consumer Products Group Head said.

“Viewers today want more options, more control, and have a seamless viewing experience. That’s why having quick access to a wide variety of content at reliable speeds is of utmost priority for SKY Fiber,” Alan Supnet, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

To enhance its subscribers’ experience, HBO Go and Viu’s monthly fees will be on SKY Fiber for the first three months, giving its Plan 15mbps and up subscribers a chance to enjoy the new season of “Westworld” on HBO GO and to also catch the Oscar-winning “Parasite” and other on-demand Korean dramas on Viu without breaking the bank.

New subscribers can avail of this promo within 60 days from the date of SKY Fiber installation, while the redemption period for existing subscribers is from June 6 to September 30, 2020.

“This is the perfect time to try out HBO GO. Whether you’re into comedies like Veep or Silicon Valley, dramas such as Succession, cartoons or the biggest first-run Hollywood movie blockbusters, there’s something for everyone in this awesome app,” said Yasmin Zahid, Head of Distribution in Southeast Asia, China and Pacific for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, the company which operates HBO GO.

Meanwhile, Matt Fernandez, GM of Mobile Entertainment for Megamobile, operator of the VIU app in the Philippines, expresses his excitement with the partnership, “We’re thrilled to let SKY Fiber Subscribers try our app as we add more highly anticipated Korean shows such as A World Of Married Couple, Road to Kingdom, Memorist, and Oh My Baby. On top of this, viewers may also look forward to new shows upcoming in the next months as we expand our list of Asian content. We see our partnership with SKY Fiber as a timely one as more Filipinos are exploring a variety of dramas and series from different countries these days.”

With its reliable speeds, SKY Fiber subscribers can quickly access the top 2 video streaming sites in the Philippines – YouTube and iWant – allowing them to binge to their heart’s content over a thousand movies available on the Philippines’ top streaming app iWant and their favorite vlogs on YouTube.

According to iWant’s head, Elaine Uy-Casipit, “We’ve been seeing significant growth in iWant viewership since promoting a variety of content offerings. iWant now offers more than a thousand free Filipino movies, iWant originals library, Kids world, and live channels on top of our catch-up TV series. The rise of affordable, faster and more reliable internet is key in bringing this experience to a wider audience.”

On YouTube, SKY Fiber subscribers can discover new channels, watch videos and connect with their favorite creators as they bring a plethora of enriching content, ranging from lifestyle, fitness, music, tutorials, DIYs, food, film, and travel.

For uninterrupted streaming, maximize SKY Fiber’s best value plan of 25mbps for only P1,499 per month.