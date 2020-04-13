SKY subscribers enjoy lower Viu Premium subscription fee at P99

SKY is giving subscribers the chance to make the most out of their homestay and immerse themselves in Korean shows across genres—from comedy, romance, fantasy, and thrillers—with a Viu Premium subscription.

Get a view of modern Seoul and the countryside in “When the Weather is Fine” starring Healer’s Park Min-Young and 5urprise member Seo Kang-Joon. Follow Hye-won, a former cello musician with past traumas, as she goes back to her hometown after getting tired of her life in Seoul. In her quest for healing, she meets a bookshop owner and both their lives start to change as they get to know each other.

“A Piece of Your Mind” is also a must-watch from VIU’s latest offerings. Its dreamy cinematography will take you on a nostalgic journey to the early stages of falling in love and to the melancholic effects of a heartbreak. Reminisce as you watch the love story between Ha Won and Seo-Woo, played by Jung Hae-In and Chae Soo-Bin.

Another recommended drama with a more serious tone is “Memorist” and it’s perfect if you want your adrenaline pumping. This thrilling crime drama will have you clinging to the edge of your seat as, Dong Baek, played by former child actor Yoo Seung-ho, catches criminals with his memory reading ability.

If you want to totally get away from reality, then “Meow, The Secret Boy” might be your cup of tea with its whimsical and light-hearted premise. Shin Ye Eun stars in this drama and she plays Sol Ah, an aspiring web comic artist who adopts a cat that can take on a human form. This may seem absurd, but in the K-drama world, anything is possible, and you’ll never know what to expect.

No matter what your preference is, VIU has a wide variety of the latest Korean dramas and Asian content that you can easily access in as fast as eight hours after broadcast, complete with English subtitles.

