SKY partners with SHOPEE for a special subscription offer

A rewarding online shopping experience awaits new SKY subscribers as it launches the “Go Online for Great Deals with SKY and Shopee Promo” to give new subscribers up to P400 discount on their Shopee purchase.

This thrilling promo is available to anyone who is successfully installed with a SKY Fiber, SKYcable, or SKYdirect postpaid subscription via online application at mysky.com.ph within the promo period, February 11 to April 30, 2020.

All qualified subscribers will be able to maximize the convenience of applying online and at the same time, get exclusive deals and perks such as 2 Shopee discount vouchers sent to their registered email within 3 to 5 working days from successful installation. Each voucher will entitle users to 10% discount upon checkout of their beauty, fashion, or even home product purchases. The maximum discount per voucher is P200 and there is no minimum purchase required.

All online applications will be subject to SKY’s existing approval processes and guidelines. To enjoy SKY and Shopee’s latest deal, subscribe to SKY online today.