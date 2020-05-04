SKY subscribers can now safely manage their subscriptions and ask for help online

SKY subscribers can now maximize digital platforms in managing their subscriptions as a new normal begins to limit the movement and reshape the Filipino’s way of life amid the enhanced community quarantine and beyond. As they utilize these digital facilities, SKY is able to give them their much-needed peace of mind since all transactions do not require any physical contact and can be done at the safety of their home.

As of now, subscribers are given more time to settle their bills as they are given a grace period until May 15. This way, they can still enjoy their SKY service without any interruption. This helps them continuously access the latest news and information regarding the quarantine, while still able to work or study at home.

If they would like to check their billing status online, they can simply enroll their account through mysky.com.ph/myaccounts or to SKY e-bill to receive their statement of account via email or simply open the mySKY app.

For their safety and convenience, subscribers can pay their bills through digital facilities such as via credit card at mysky.com.ph/myaccounts or the mySKY App, e-Wallets Gcash and Paymaya, and online banking via BPI, BDO, Landbank, and more. Subscribers can easily refer to a detailed step-by-step guide featured in mysky.com.ph/digitalpayment for more details on how to use these digital payment facilities.

Subscribers are encouraged to download the mySKY app (mysky.com.ph/app) as it will help them manage their account with much ease as the app offers program schedules, minor troubleshooting guides, billing information, and even allows them to add more channels and streaming apps to their subscription.

If they are experiencing common issues with their service, they can quickly access Do-It-Yourself and troubleshooting guides on SKY’s official website. They can also fill up SKYServes’ webform (mysky.com.ph/contact-us) to be able to immediately inform SKY of their concerns.

In the meantime, SKY is giving cable subscribers more chances to relax and indulge in their favorite shows as they fight cabin fever with the opening more channels without additional payment until May 15. The offered channels are TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, NatGeo Wild, NatGeo People, Lifetime, FOX Sports, FOX News, Outdoor channel, Eurosport, Baby TV, Crime & Investigation, and History 2.