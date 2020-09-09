SKYcable airs the return of grand slam action on Fox Sports

0 comment

The race for the next 2020 Grand Slam Men‘s title is now wide open with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and now Novak Djokovic not seeing action at the US Open, which airs until September 14 on SKYcable via Fox Sports 1 and 2.

With the big three absent for the first time since 2014, all eyes are now on third-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem as he seeks his first major title. The world’s number one Djokovic, who was aiming for his fourth US Open title, has exited the matches early.

A major title has been elusive for Thiem. After bowing out early in the 2018 US Open, Thiem met Djokovic in his next Grand Slam match in January 2020’s Australian Open final, which would have led to a crack at the French Open. But with the threat of the pandemic, the French Open has been delayed.

Will the 2020 US Open finally be his Grand Slam moment?

In the Women’s Singles division, America’s finest, Serena Williams, looks forward to ending her three-year Grand Slam drought as she pursues her 24th Majors title. The question is: will the US Open bubble present new challenges for her without the home crowd pumping her up?

Fans can get their daily tennis fix with the US Open 2020 until September 14, live on Fox Sports 1 and 2.

SKYcable subscribers can follow the US Open festivities by adding the FOX Sports Pack for only ₱150/month on their existing plans via SKYcable Select. Visit mysky.com.ph/getfoxsportspack to avail.

To know more about the schedule of matches and channel assignments for the US Open 2020, go to bit.ly/usopen2020.

Jeman Villanueva

Add me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jeman1978 Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/jemanorange (@jemanorange)

Related Posts

SM Cinema Drive-in opens in Mall of Asia for #SafeAndFunMovieWatching

Team Orange 0 comments
For film fans and cineastes, enjoy movie-going once again from the comforts of your car as SM Cinema makes #SafeAndFunMovieWatching possible with ‘Movies by the Bay’ at the Mall of…

Get your free Ecobags at Alfamart branches!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Alfamart, the first and only Super Minimart chain in the Philippines, is currently giving away ecobags to its customers. Most cities and municipalities are currently imposing ordinances that reduce, or…

Pizza Hut launches new delivery app

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Enjoying your favorite treats from Pizza Hut is now as simple as a few taps on your phone! Pizza Hut has recently announced the launch of the PHApp-the Pizza Hut…

ABS-CBN rolls out new children’s TV block, online portal “Just Love Kids”

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With parents and kids spending more time at home together, ABS-CBN brings together its educational, informative, and entertainment shows via a morning block on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone