Sleigh the holidays with PICK.A.ROO!

Christmas truly is a time for giving, sharing, and spreading the holiday cheer! To make the season even more special, PICK.A.ROO, your everything app, is ready to sleigh the hoROOdays with exciting Christmas happenings!

For the gift that keeps on giving, the eGift Card store is now up on the app, which will allow PICK.A.ROO users to purchase gift vouchers for their friends and family to use on the app! Voucher amounts range from P100 to as much as P10,000, can be used to shop from all the stores on PICK.A.ROO! Once these vouchers have been purchased, buyers will receive a special code, which can then be sent out and gifted! Each voucher can only be used once, but customers can buy as many of these Christmas codes as they desire.

With more than 500 curated brands available on PICK.A.ROO, customers are definitely spoiled for choice. Since launching, the top brands that PICK.A.ROO users love are: Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, 8Cuts, Din Tai Fung, Farmers Market, Fresh Options, Hawker Chan, Kam’s Roast, Locavore, Manam, Milking Bombs, Mo’ Cookies, Mothercare, Ooma, Paradise Dynasty, Robinsons Supermarket, S&R, S&R Pizza, Tim Ho Wan, Via Mare, Wild Flour Café + Bakery, Zagana and Gourdo’s. New to the roster of shops are Dyson, Bizu, Cibo, Mary Grace, Landers Central Pizza, MedExpress, Ace Hardware, and True Value, and there are still many exciting new brands on the way.

For those that aren’t sure where to start on their Christmas shopping, ROOdolph is around to save the day! Customers can start up the live chat on the app, or send @pickaroo a message on Twitter, then drop a line for ROOdolph, in order to get a tailor-made set of gift suggestions. A week’s worth of groceries? We got it. Dyson you’ve always wanted? Got that, too! Whether shopping for mom, dad, Lolo, Lola, or kids of different ages, PICK.A.ROO is guaranteed to have something for everyone. Just ask ROOdolph to guide your shopping sleigh tonight!

PICK.A.ROO even has the new iPhone 12 lined up for pre-order in partnership with Beyond the Box, for a hassle-free delivery experience. Those interested better hurry in ordering as only limited stocks are available. Ordering is made easy without having to line up or fill a long form. You can pre-order it on the app from December 16–17 and will be able to receive the device from December 18–21.

For those abroad that can’t make it home for the holidays, PICK.A.ROO makes celebrating and sending gifts out to loved ones a piece of cake. They can simply shop on the app, pin a delivery address in any PICK.A.ROO-serviceable area, and leave the rest to us. Presents sent out will be delivered to their doorsteps in as quick as just an hour. Our constantly growing list of serviceable areas now also includes Bacoor, Imus, Lipa, and Nuvali!

Once you’ve made your shopping list, and checked on it twice, it’s now time to think about all the Christmas feasts to be had. There are holiday sets from Marriott, Sinfully at Home, K by Cunanan, Cibo, Oori, and more! Plus, whole roasts from General’s Whole Lechon, to really get the party going. The Celebrations category on the app lists down restaurants and specialty brands that will definitely make the season merry. Customers can even go a step further with the dinner planning, by scheduling deliveries as early as three days in advance. As an added treat, customers can use the code HOHOHO to get P200 off orders of at least P1,000, one-time use only, valid until January 31, 2021! A free ROOdolph greeting card also comes with minimum spend purchases of P500 on all stores in the Gift Shop category, and free PICK.A.ROO ribbon with a minimum spend of P1,000 on select stores and store branches in the Gift Shop category.

From Christmas shopping to planning those family feasts, PICK.A.ROO is the one app you can count on to find all your holiday needs and have them all delivered in just one hour.