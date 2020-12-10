slenderbodies return with stellar new single “cherry blossom”

slenderbodies make their return today with stunning new offering cherry blossom, the first release following their debut album, Korembi.

Comprising of Max Vehuni and Benji Cormack, slenderbodies showcase the dream pop that has seen them rack up tens of millions of streams online and widescale press support. On “cherry blossom,” the track displays gorgeous falsetto vocals over an intricately crafted arrangement.

Speaking on the track, the band state:

“We went in the studio with jeremy from marian hill at the top of the year and he was working with a ton of granular synthesis on vocals and foley samples. if you’re unfamiliar, this kind of synthesis involves taking a really small sample (a “grain”) of a sound and warping it through repetition or stretching. you end up with these really wild sonic characteristics by focusing on such a atomic piece of the sound. we were super inspired by this, so when we sat down to write cherry blossoms we wanted to apply the same technique to our guitar. every synth in the song is some amalgamation of vocals or guitar, granularized and melded with other found sounds. the lyrics and story of cherry blossom reflect this creative process as our protagonist finds themselves looking for the little beauties around them like patterns colors and nature.”

The bands 2019 album, ‘komorebi,’ gave us an intoxicating blend of textures and genres and garnered over 36 Million streams. Applauded by the likes of Clash, Consequence of Sound, Wonderland, Highsnobiety, Entertainment Weekly, Flaunt & more, the album showed the band’s remarkable rise from a self-released bedroom project to a touring and streaming powerhouse.