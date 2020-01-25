SM Cares | Values education, financial literacy and family bonding in OFW Family Day

Values reorientation and financial literacy seminars and a whole day of fun bonding with their families were the highlights of the OFW Family Day 2019 attended by thousands of OFWs at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

The OFW Family Day is an institutionalized nationwide activity that aims to give honor to OFWs and provide them with timeless experiences with their families. It is spearheaded by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). This year, OWWA Regional Welfare Office National Capital Region partnered with SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, SMX Convention Center and BDO.

The event was participated by the OFW Family Circle (OFC) members in the National Capital Region (NCR) comprising of vacationing and former OFWs as well as their families.

“Our support goes out to members of the OFW Family Circles who are the driving force and fruitful reminder of the hardships of our OFWs. You are the symbol of love, unity, and courage of all OFWs across the globe,” said OWWA deputy administrator Josefino Torres.

“For OFWs who come home for Christmas, family time is important and thats why we offer SM as their second home, for them to create wonderful memories. We thank OWWA for trusting SM Cares to be a partner for this years OFW Family Day,” added SM AVP for CSR Marketing Chito Bauzon.

Top officials of OWWA, deputy administrator Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson, deputy administrator Josefino Torres and administrator Hans Leo Cacdac graced the event among other OWWA Officers. Also present for an inspirational message was Model OFW Family of the Year Awards 2019 National Winner for landbased category Josephine Jasa.

The whole day event was filled with exciting games special numbers and surprises. Comedians MC and Lassie delivered their funny antics. Leah Patricio of The Voice Philippines Season 2 meanwhile, entertained the crowd with song numbers. Members of the OFCs donned Christmas costumes made of recyclable materials and formed chorale groups for the events competition. Face painting and games for the kids were also prepared for them to enjoy.

The participants also got the chance to bring home various prizes from OWWA NCR including P300 and P500 gift certificates from SM and two 32 and 40 televisions during the raffle draw.