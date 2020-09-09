SM Cinema Drive-in opens in Mall of Asia for #SafeAndFunMovieWatching

For film fans and cineastes, enjoy movie-going once again from the comforts of your car as SM Cinema makes #SafeAndFunMovieWatching possible with ‘Movies by the Bay’ at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, Block 16 starting September 9, 2020.

Knowing how much movie-loving Pinoys miss watching movies on the big screen, and following the successful launch of the drive-in cinema in Pampanga last July, SM Cinema gives its patrons in the metro the chance to experience its newest out-of-home entertainment—a cool throwback to the good old days of drive-in theaters!

SM Cinema’s “Movies by the Bay” allows guests to watch movies while observing social distancing rules set by the InterAgency Task Force (IATF). It will be open to the public on Wednesdays to Sundays, with one screening daily at 6:45 PM.

The exciting movie to be featured is “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula,” the anticipated sequel to the Korean box-office hit that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

“We know how Filipinos truly love going to the movies, and have been raring to see a film on the big screen during the lockdown,” said Ruby Ann Reyes, SM Cinema’s Vice President for Marketing. “These times, however, compel us to adapt to new norms, to innovate, while offering audiences the best movie-going experience. Our drive-in cinema achieves just that – safe, novel, and thoroughly enjoyable.”

Guests will be assigned their own parking spots to be guided by traffic marshals. Once settled, spectators can see the film of their choice on a 20m x 8.5m screen raised 4-feet above the ground. Moviegoers will have a best viewing experience as the cinema will use dual projector for sharper and crisp images. To broadcast the audio, guests have to tune in to a specific frequency on their car’s FM radio—now how awesome is that?

Of course, what’s a drive-in cinema without movie snacks? For a ticket price of only P400 per person, this gives viewers the chance to relish in a new cinematic experience paired with a free Regular Popcorn, Bottled Water, and Beef Franks from Snack Time. To encourage contactless transactions, guests can scan the QR code at the venue to see the menu. A mobile number will be given which guests can contact to place their order.

For the best view, two (2) persons inside the car and a maximum of four (4) guests will be allowed. Attendees must also be between the ages 21 and 59, pursuant to the safety guidelines set by the IATF. For added safety, viewers will also be asked to stay inside their vehicles with their masks on and practice social distancing all throughout the duration of the film screening.

To enjoy this unique, once-in-a-lifetime movie experience, get tickets to SM Cinema’s “Movies by the Bay” in advance at www.smtickets.com for hassle-free viewing. Please present your electronic tickets with QR code for scanning at the SM Cinema Drive-in entrance. And remember: no tickets will be sold at the venue, and viewers are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled screening.