SM malls continue to carry out strict safety and sanitation measures

Fumigation measures at The Podium in Ortigas Center, Pasig City

SM welcome back the community as the malls begin to operate with essential and non-leisure services after the enhanced community quarantine period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gradual re-opening follows the local government units’ decision to also observe adjusted mall hours until further notice.

As part of SM’s campaign to promote #SafeMallingAtSM, all SM malls will continue to carry out strict safety and sanitation measures to assure shoppers that SM malls are safe and clean, complying with safety and sanitation protocols over and above government regulations.

Customer being screened upon entry via thermal scanners at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay

All malls are being thoroughly being cleaned and disinfected prior to the opening and throughout mall hours, especially in areas with heavy customer contact. Entrances are equipped with temperature checks and disinfecting foot mats. Alcohol dispensers are provided at the mall entrance and restrooms. The restrooms are sanitized every 30 minutes.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks at all times. In observance of social distancing, SM lays emphasis on “safe distancing” as this promotes the importance of physical distance with social connectivity.

Disinfection of common areas at SM City North Edsa

In line with the government’s rules that discourage loitering in the mall, free Wi-Fi access will be disabled and “leisure” establishments will remain closed. Customers are requested to limit malling activities to buying essentials only, such as food and medicine, and accessing non- leisure services. Hallways and common areas will have floor directional arrows to encourage one-way customer traffic to help people avoid coming into close contact with others. Safety Protocol Officers have been deployed to reinforce Safe Malling measures.

Mallgoers following safe distancing on escalators at SM City Puerto Princesa; mall frontliner at SM City Ormoc equipped with face mask, face shield, and gloves.

Taking safety measures up a notch, SM will run COVID-19 antibody rapid testing for all its employees and agency frontliners, including janitors and security guards. SM tenant partners can avail of this test, at cost, for their respective staff. Protective equipment are also provided, including face masks and face shields. Agency personnel working in high customer contact areas are required to wear gloves. Mall employees undergo temperature checks at the start of shift and throughout the day.

Sanitation of floors at SM City General Santos; customers practice safe distancing at SM City Cauayan.

As the country heals and recovers from the crisis, SM, together with its employees and partners, will continue to serve and support communities as its malls make everyone’s safety a top priority.