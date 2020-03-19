SM Supermalls to waive tenant rentals nationwide

The SM Supermalls announced it will waive rentals to all tenants nationwide from March 16 to April 14, 2020. This is to offer tenants some relief during this trying time, so that they can in turn lend more assistance to their employees during the period of Community Quarantine.

“We share our tenants partners’ concerns at the unfortunate situation and will waive rental charges for those affected and unable to operate during this period,” said SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan.

This support forms part of SM’s commitment to fight the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in addition to its recent announcement that it has allocated PhP100M to provide protective equipment and supplies towards hospitals for the safety of medical front liners, as they actively fight the spread of COVID-19.