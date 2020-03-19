SM Supermalls to waive tenant rentals nationwide

0 comment

The SM Supermalls announced it will waive rentals to all tenants nationwide from March 16 to April 14, 2020. This is to offer tenants some relief during this trying time, so that they can in turn lend more assistance to their employees during the period of Community Quarantine.

We share our tenants partners’ concerns at the unfortunate situation and will waive rental charges for those affected and unable to operate during this period,” said SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan.

This support forms part of SM’s commitment to fight the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in addition to its recent announcement that it has allocated PhP100M to provide protective equipment and supplies towards hospitals for the safety of medical front liners, as they actively fight the spread of COVID-19.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

When form meets function: Meet the new SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip

Team Orange 0 comments
Last year, Samsung defined a new category when it introduced the Galaxy Fold. Its foldable display defied expectations and changed how users interact with their smartphones. Now, the Korean tech…

Zebra Technologies Corp. appoints Jason Low as new Philippines Country Advisor

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, has appointed Jason Low as its Philippines…

Watch: How to avoid coronavirus (COVID-19) by Dua Lipa

Team Orange 0 comments Health
New rules from our girl, Dua Lipa! How to Avoid Coronavirus by Dua Lipa New rules from our girl, Dua Lipa 💁‍♀ Keep safe everyone! ✨ https://warner.link/dontstartnow Posted by Warner…

SALT Resorts embody meaningful travel with immersive local experiences

Team Orange 0 comments Hotels
In response to the rise in demand for transformative travel experiences, a progressive new eco-resort brand, SALT Resorts, shifts the hospitality paradigm by connecting travellers with local people and places…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone