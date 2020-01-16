SM Supermalls wins at the World Branding Awards in London

0 comment

SM Supermalls was honored the prestigious Brand of the Year Award under the ‘National Tier – Shopping Centre / Mall’ category 2019-2020, during the recently concluded World Branding Awards ceremonies, held at the iconic Kensington Palace in London.

This recognition affirms our vision to develop memorable lifestyle destinations for our shoppers across the Philippines and in China,” said SM Supermalls COO Steven Tan. “We will continue to bring family fun moments to all Filipinos through innovative retail facilities and global shopping experiences.”

Aside from SM, other winning global brands include Pandora (Denmark), Hennessy (France), Schwarzkopf (Germany), Charles & Keith (Singapore), Innisfree (South Korea), Spotify (Sweden), CoCo (Taiwan), Heineken (The Netherlends), Emirates (United Arab Emirates), Cadbury (United Kingdom), and Netflix (USA), among others.

The selection of winners is determined through brand valuation (30%), public online voting (30%), and consumer market research (40%). SM Supermalls came out as the most exceptional brand in the Philippines to merit the said recognition, affirming the brand’s position as a household name in the country.

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. Moreover, the World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the WBF, which recognizes the achievements of some of the best brands in the world.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

DOT Property | Southeast Asia’s best real estate companies and professionals

Team Orange 0 comments
Dot Property, Southeast Asia’s leading real estate portal, recently honored the best and the brightest real estate developers, companies and professionals in the region during the recent Dot Property Southeast…

World Vision calls for donation in ongoing relief efforts for communities affected by Taal Volcano eruption

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Child-focused organization World Vision is calling for donations and volunteers to support their ongoing relief efforts for the immediate needs of the people affected by Taal Volcano’s unrest. Aside from…

Adil & Billal: Two Hip Guys Direct “Bad Boys for Life”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
To helm Columbia Pictures’ new action adventure Bad Boys for Life, producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman brought aboard two young filmmakers, Moroccan-born Belgian directors Adil & Bilall (Black, Gangsta,…

Ovation Productions presents Swing Out Sister with Sybil April 2020 Philippine Tour

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
English pop duo Swing Out Sister, composed of Corinne Drewery and Andy Connell, is heading back to the Philippines for their 2020 Philippine Tour with special guest Sybil. Dates are…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone