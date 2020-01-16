SM Supermalls wins at the World Branding Awards in London

SM Supermalls was honored the prestigious Brand of the Year Award under the ‘National Tier – Shopping Centre / Mall’ category 2019-2020, during the recently concluded World Branding Awards ceremonies, held at the iconic Kensington Palace in London.

“This recognition affirms our vision to develop memorable lifestyle destinations for our shoppers across the Philippines and in China,” said SM Supermalls COO Steven Tan. “We will continue to bring family fun moments to all Filipinos through innovative retail facilities and global shopping experiences.”

Aside from SM, other winning global brands include Pandora (Denmark), Hennessy (France), Schwarzkopf (Germany), Charles & Keith (Singapore), Innisfree (South Korea), Spotify (Sweden), CoCo (Taiwan), Heineken (The Netherlends), Emirates (United Arab Emirates), Cadbury (United Kingdom), and Netflix (USA), among others.

The selection of winners is determined through brand valuation (30%), public online voting (30%), and consumer market research (40%). SM Supermalls came out as the most exceptional brand in the Philippines to merit the said recognition, affirming the brand’s position as a household name in the country.

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. Moreover, the World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the WBF, which recognizes the achievements of some of the best brands in the world.