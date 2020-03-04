SM wins big at the 55th Anvil Awards

0 comment

The SM Group scored 23 Anvils during the Public Relations Society of the Philippines’ (PRSP) 55th Anvil Awards Gabi ng Parangal at the Manila Hotel

SM won seven Gold Anvil Awards for: SM Cares and Global Peace Foundation’s Global Youth Summit (Tool), SM Cares’ Emergency Preparedness Forum for the Disabled and Elderly (Program), SM Supermalls’ Employee Experience Journey (Program), SM Prime’s “Pride in My Purpose” Video (Tool), SM Investments Corporation’s 2018 Sustainability Report (Tool) and Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Summit 2018 (Program), and the SM Development Corporation (SMDC) “Protect our Community” (Program).

Among the 16 Silver Anvil Award winners from SM include: SM Supermalls’ #VoteForMom Program and Tool), #SMforSMEs (Program), Unplugged and Play (Tool), SM City Angono’s Art Walk (Program), SM City Marikina’s Junior Firefighters Camp (Program), SM City Taytay’s Barbie in the East Wedding Edition (Tool), SM Cares’ Disaster Preparedness Forum (Tool); SMDC’s “Love ko si Lolo, Love ko si Lola” (Program) and “Protect our Community” (Tool); SMIC’s 2018 Annual Report (Tool), “So Many Stories” (Tool), and Sustainability Microsite (Tool); SM Prime’s 2018 Sustainability Report (Tool); and SM Foundation’s Spreading #SocialGood (Program) and 2018 Annual Report (Tool).

We owe our success to our customers and stakeholders who continue to recognize the value of our public relations campaigns and initiatives. These wins continue to fuel our passion for innovation and commitment to taking customer experiences to a notch higher,” the company said.

Conferred annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the Anvil is a symbol of excellence in public relations in the country. Considered as the Oscars of public relations and the most coveted prize in the industry, the Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tools, programs, and practitioners discerned by select PR professionals and assessed by a distinguished multi-sectoral jury.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

DLSAA-P and TCS announce postponement of TCS Clark Animo International Marathon 2020

Team Orange 0 comments
The TCS Clark Animo International Marathon, a major international fitness event at Clark Global City, has moved its start date to May 10. Originally set for March 8, the race…

Spread the love with Popeyes Heart Biscuits

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
It’s true – the best way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach. So if you’re looking for a sweet treat to show your affection, Popeyes’ Heart Biscuit is the…

realme Philippines Facebook Community wins Silver at 55th Anvil Awards

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme Philippines, the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country, bags its first Anvil Award at the 55th Anvil Awards, bringing home the Silver Anvil for its Facebook Community under the…

How to find the right courier partner for your online business

Team Orange 0 comments Business
According to a blog article by firstcircle.ph, the internet population in the Philippines to be the fastest growing in the world. It is determined to have enjoyed a growth rate…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone