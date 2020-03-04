SM wins big at the 55th Anvil Awards

SM won seven Gold Anvil Awards for: SM Cares and Global Peace Foundation’s Global Youth Summit (Tool), SM Cares’ Emergency Preparedness Forum for the Disabled and Elderly (Program), SM Supermalls’ Employee Experience Journey (Program), SM Prime’s “Pride in My Purpose” Video (Tool), SM Investments Corporation’s 2018 Sustainability Report (Tool) and Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Summit 2018 (Program), and the SM Development Corporation (SMDC) “Protect our Community” (Program).

Among the 16 Silver Anvil Award winners from SM include: SM Supermalls’ #VoteForMom Program and Tool), #SMforSMEs (Program), Unplugged and Play (Tool), SM City Angono’s Art Walk (Program), SM City Marikina’s Junior Firefighters Camp (Program), SM City Taytay’s Barbie in the East Wedding Edition (Tool), SM Cares’ Disaster Preparedness Forum (Tool); SMDC’s “Love ko si Lolo, Love ko si Lola” (Program) and “Protect our Community” (Tool); SMIC’s 2018 Annual Report (Tool), “So Many Stories” (Tool), and Sustainability Microsite (Tool); SM Prime’s 2018 Sustainability Report (Tool); and SM Foundation’s Spreading #SocialGood (Program) and 2018 Annual Report (Tool).

“We owe our success to our customers and stakeholders who continue to recognize the value of our public relations campaigns and initiatives. These wins continue to fuel our passion for innovation and commitment to taking customer experiences to a notch higher,” the company said.

Conferred annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the Anvil is a symbol of excellence in public relations in the country. Considered as the Oscars of public relations and the most coveted prize in the industry, the Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tools, programs, and practitioners discerned by select PR professionals and assessed by a distinguished multi-sectoral jury.