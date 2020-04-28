Smart boosts Laguna provincial gov’t COVID-19 response

PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has extended communications assistance to frontliners working with the Laguna provincial government amid the province’s COVID-19 response.

Smart recently turned over smartphones with SIMs and e-load to support Laguna’s security and medical frontliners’ communication needs.

PLDT has also provided internet connectivity to the Incident Command Center of the provincial government, as well as boosted connectivity at the Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz to fast-track the processing of COVID-19 test results in the province. Fiber-powered Smart WiFi is also available at the Provincial Capitol of Laguna, and the city halls of Binan, Cabuyao and Sta Rosa.

“The provincial government of Laguna expresses its deepest gratitude for extending your support and generosity to our health workers and frontliners who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez in a letter to PLDT chair and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“We are greatly affected by the spread of this virus, but your donations have truly helped us and make us more committed in ensuring the health and safety of our frontliners and of our people,” Hernandez added.

This donation is the latest in PLDT-Smart’s ongoing partnerships with local government units, government agencies and hospitals to support COVID-19 frontliners.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to extend assistance to the provincial government of Laguna and help their efforts in preventing the spread of the virus in their province,” said Jane B. Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

Previously, PLDT-Smart has extended communications assistance to the Department of Health (DOH), the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine General Hospital, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and the Department of Transportation by donating SIMS, load cards, smartphones and Wi-Fi kits to provide for the connectivity of their frontliners.

Fast, free and reliable 24/7 Smart WiFi has also been deployed in newly activated facilities for COVID-19 patients, as well as in campuses that are housing COVID-19 frontliners. Carrier-grade Smart WiFi connectivity is also available in provincial capitols, city and municipal halls across the country, which are being used as a base of operations for local government logistics, transportation and relief, as well as in hospitals, supermarkets and convenience stores.

Smart has also deployed Multi-Element On Wheels (MEOW) equipment at San Lazaro Hospital, one of DOH’s primary COVID-19 facilities, which will augment Smart’s LTE, 3G and 2G services in the area.

PLDT, Smart and ePLDT also developed COVID-19 emergency hotlines in partnership with the DOH and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for Filipinos seeking consultation and forwarding concerns about the disease. The 24-hour help line may be reached at 02-894-COVID (02-894-26843) and 1555.