Smart brings you the most exquisite Filipino contemporary art at ALT Philippines 2020

After a multitude of reimagined experiences it has brought to its customers, Smart Signature now dares consumers to reimagine the way they see local art. Introducing ALT Philippines 2020, a first-of-its-kind collaborative project among 10 galleries in Manila that aims to not only showcase contemporary Filipino art, but also to reframe the notion of the art show itself.

The landmark art event, which will be held at the SMX Convention Center at SM Aura on February 13 to 16, brings together galleries Artinformal, Blanc, Finale Art File, Galleria Duemila, MO_Space, The Drawing Room, Underground, Vinyl on Vinyl, West Gallery, and 1335 Mabini. This epic collaboration will result in a showcase of over 150 leading contemporary Filipino artists, in a groundbreaking and dynamic way that involves the immersion of viewers and the engagement of artists and professionals.

“We are truly excited to be part of this momentous event in the local art scene. This is just one of the many ways we provide meaningful connections by bringing subscribers closer to their passions,” said Smart President Alfred S. Panlilio. “Through this, we enable our subscribers to live the life they want, including the kind of life fueled by art.”

Amongst the anticipated highlights at ALT Philippines 2020, is the digital art wall that will be brought to life by artist Derek Tumala. “Derek’s work in collaboration with Smart is a coming together of art and technology. His “Pure Impermanence” 10-channel video in portrait orientation mirrors how we view images on our mobile phones. It represents the endless cycle of experience and image-making through a network of fleeting connections,” according to a statement released by ALT Philippines 2020.

