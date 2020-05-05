Smart celebrates Mother’s Day with a big Signature Sale from May 6 to 15

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is celebrating Mother’s Day in a big way as it brings its Signature Sale on the Smart Online Store (www.store.smart.com.ph) from May 6 to 15, 2020.

With exclusive freebies and huge discounts of up to 50% off on select Apple, Huawei, Samsung and OPPO devices, the Smart Signature Sale offers a wide range of gift options to make Mother’s Day even more special.

Exclusive Apple offers

The Smart Signature Sale gives subscribers up to 50% discount on the iPhone XS, iPhone 6s Plus, iPad 6, and, which they can use to enjoy the latest Apple TV+ shows or Apple Arcade games.

Exclusive Huawei offers

The Smart Signature Sale also offers the Huawei Mate20 Pro with a FREE Huawei Watch GT (worth P12,990) and Huawei AM61 BT Sport Headset (worth P1,540).

During the sale, Smart subscribers can also get the Huawei P20 Pro comes with FREE Huawei Freebuds Lite (worth P4,990) and a Huawei M2 Speaker (worth P2,990); while the Huawei P20 comes with FREE Huawei Freebuds Lite.

Exclusive Samsung offers

The Smart Signature Sale also offers the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with a FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (worth P7,990).

During this period, the Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with FREE Galaxy Buds (P6,990) and the Samsung Galaxy S10e with a free Samsung AKG Speaker (worth P4,000)

Exclusive OPPO offers

The Smart Signature Sale also offers the OPPO Reno2 Series with a special discount.

Exclusive Smart Prepaid Device Offers

Smart subscribers can also enjoy up to 50% off on the iPhone 6s Plus, Samsung Galaxy A10, and Huawei P20 Lite up, which all come with a Smart Prepaid SIM with FREE 1GB data.

Support for COVID-19 frontliners

The Smart Signature Sale gives subscribers the chance to help COVID-19 frontliners as a portion of their purchases will go the PLDT-Smart Foundation, which has mobilizing efforts to support health workers, emergency response teams, and communities affected by the pandemic.

All Smart, TNT, and Sun customers can also donate to the PLDT-Smart Foundation using their prepaid load, or charged to their postpaid account by texting DONATE<Amount> to 3456. This Text-to-Donate platform accepts donations until July 16, 2020.

Powered by the country’s fastest network

Smart subscribers can make the most of these devices and data plans powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile network, as certified by global internet testing firms, including Ookla and Opensignal.

Mark your calendars and prepare to get the perfect gift for your mom during the Smart Signature Sale on www.smrt.ph/moveoutsale.