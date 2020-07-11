Smart celebrates Simplicity Day on July 12

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is celebrating Simplicity Day on July 12 as it embraces its commitment to provide Filipinos with simple solutions and amazing experiences to enrich their life – a powerful message that it conveys in its “Simple, Smart Ako” campaign.

Simplicity Day is an annual celebration in honor of poet, philosopher and leading transcendentalist Henry David Thoreau, who championed simple living and created a legacy grounded on the importance of stepping back to recalibrate our lifestyle. This way, we get rid of unnecessary burdens that weigh us down, something timely and relevant these trying days.

“Simplicity Day resonates with us at Smart as our thrust has always been to simplify the life of Filipinos with our products and services, so they can live out their passion and purpose,” said Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business Jane Jimenez Basas.

“We want to remind everyone, particularly during these times, to give importance to the people that truly matter and value the things that simplify our life and change it for the better,” Basas added.

To celebrate Simplicity Day, Smart is encouraging subscribers to share their practical tips on sustainable living and impart simple ways to save the world from July 10 to 12 using the hashtag #SmartAko.

Since Simplicity Day also promotes self-care, subscribers may also share their own self-care and fitness tips using the same hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Subscribers with the best posts get a chance to win exciting premium items from Smart.