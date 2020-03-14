Smart expands list of free sites amid COVID-19 concerns

0 comment

As part of continuing efforts to empower the public with the right information amid concerns over COVID-19, PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is offering free access to more relevant government websites.

Starting March 11, subscribers of Smart, Sun, and TNT can access the official websites of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (http://www.ndrrmc.gov.ph/) and Philippine Information Agency (https://pia.gov.ph/) for free on their mobile phones.

The two websites provide official information and updates on the number and locations of persons under investigation (PUI), as well as advisories on what to do and how to stay protected.

Smart, Sun, and TNT users can also still make calls without being charged to the 911 Emergency Hotline and 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center.

Earlier, Smart had provided free access to the websites of the Department of Health (www.doh.gov.ph), particularly its COVID-19 Tracker (https://ncovtracker.doh.gov.ph), and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph).

The key to dealing with this situation is having the right information at all times. By providing free access to these sites, we empower the public by helping them get information that will enable them to protect themselves, their families, and communities,” said PLDT-Smart Public Affairs Head Ramon R. Isberto.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Travel Advisory: AirAsia offers no penalties for voluntary travel changes for all domestic and international flights in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments
AirAsia is offering its guests the option to make voluntary changes to their travel plans at no cost for domestic and international flights in the Philippines. AirAsia is making provisions…

VoWiFi rollout for Postpaid subs Smart extends network coverage, improves call quality with Wi-Fi calling service

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
More customers can now experience extended network coverage and enhanced call quality as PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc (Smart) begins the commercial rollout of its Voice-over-Wifi (VoWiFi) or Wi-Fi…

AirAsia cancels domestic flights from Manila as PH government implements new travel restrictions

Team Orange 0 comments Health
In compliance with the Philippine government’s directive imposing travel restrictions due to the current public health situation, AirAsia is cancelling its domestic flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in…

Highly anticipated OPPO Reno3 coming soon in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Events
OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced its plan to launch the Reno3 Series in the Philippines this March 2020. Following the successful launch of the Reno3 Series –…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone