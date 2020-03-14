Smart expands list of free sites amid COVID-19 concerns

As part of continuing efforts to empower the public with the right information amid concerns over COVID-19, PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is offering free access to more relevant government websites.

Starting March 11, subscribers of Smart, Sun, and TNT can access the official websites of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (http://www.ndrrmc.gov.ph/) and Philippine Information Agency (https://pia.gov.ph/) for free on their mobile phones.

The two websites provide official information and updates on the number and locations of persons under investigation (PUI), as well as advisories on what to do and how to stay protected.

Smart, Sun, and TNT users can also still make calls without being charged to the 911 Emergency Hotline and 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center.

Earlier, Smart had provided free access to the websites of the Department of Health (www.doh.gov.ph), particularly its COVID-19 Tracker (https://ncovtracker.doh.gov.ph), and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph).

“The key to dealing with this situation is having the right information at all times. By providing free access to these sites, we empower the public by helping them get information that will enable them to protect themselves, their families, and communities,” said PLDT-Smart Public Affairs Head Ramon R. Isberto.