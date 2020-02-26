Smart Infinity Members Get Exclusive Luxury Villa Retreat at The Farm At San Benito

Smart Infinity subscribers are in for an extravagant treat as the premium postpaid brand teams up with The Farm at San Benito, the premier spa and wellness center in the Philippines. Until May 31, 2020, Smart Infinity is giving its loyal subscribers 50% off on select luxury villas at The Farm at San Benito.

“We at Smart Infinity believe that our customers deserve not only the most rewarding mobile services, but also the best lifestyle experiences. We have forged partnerships with some of the most premium brands in the country so we can extend these kinds of perks to our valuable subscribers,” says Chet Alviz, Vice President and Head of Wireless Core Business Solutions of PLDT Enterprise.

A luxury wellness escape awaits you and your family at The Farm at San Benito. Featuring well-appointed villas equipped with private swimming pods nestled among lush greenery, The Farm at San Benito offers more than just relaxation; its clientele can feel their best with The Farm’s medical wellness services, which have garnered recognition and awards over the past several years.

Book now and receive 50% off on Garden Villa, Garden Glass Villa, Narra Pool Villa, Master Villa and The Lakan Villa on a two-night Holistic Wellness Program and 20% off on all healing and holistic treatments and services—only with Smart Infinity.

Don’t miss out on this excellent deal to treat yourself and your loved ones to the best spa retreat the country has to offer.