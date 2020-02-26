Smart Infinity Members Get Exclusive Luxury Villa Retreat at The Farm At San Benito

0 comment

Smart Infinity subscribers are in for an extravagant treat as the premium postpaid brand teams up with The Farm at San Benito, the premier spa and wellness center in the Philippines. Until May 31, 2020, Smart Infinity is giving its loyal subscribers 50% off on select luxury villas at The Farm at San Benito.

We at Smart Infinity believe that our customers deserve not only the most rewarding mobile services, but also the best lifestyle experiences. We have forged partnerships with some of the most premium brands in the country so we can extend these kinds of perks to our valuable subscribers,” says Chet Alviz, Vice President and Head of Wireless Core Business Solutions of PLDT Enterprise.

A luxury wellness escape awaits you and your family at The Farm at San Benito. Featuring well-appointed villas equipped with private swimming pods nestled among lush greenery, The Farm at San Benito offers more than just relaxation; its clientele can feel their best with The Farm’s medical wellness services, which have garnered recognition and awards over the past several years.

Book now and receive 50% off on Garden Villa, Garden Glass Villa, Narra Pool Villa, Master Villa and The Lakan Villa on a two-night Holistic Wellness Program and 20% off on all healing and holistic treatments and services—only with Smart Infinity.

Don’t miss out on this excellent deal to treat yourself and your loved ones to the best spa retreat the country has to offer.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

The Pussycat Dolls Announced First Tour in 10 Years!

Team Orange 0 comments
The era defying, chart-topping, button-pushing, mega-group are back! The Pussycat Dolls have announced they are reuniting for a world tour, performing together for the first time in over a decade.…

Lenovo expands northward, opens Legion Store in SM City Clark

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Continuing in its mission to develop the gaming communities located across the Philippines, Lenovo’s gaming brand Legion recently reached out to gamers based in North of Manila as it inaugurated…

Go Back to Day One with a New Featurette of “A Quiet Place Part II”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Go back to Day One with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and John Krasinski as A Quiet Place Part II unleashes its new `What You Need To Know’ featurette. Check out…

HUAWEI Y7p, the Best in 48MP Triple Camera Smartphone under PHP 10K is now available for pre-order via Lazada and Shopee!

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
HUAWEI Y7p is Huawei’s newest entrant in its entry-level smartphone lineup. Packed with 48MP Triple AI Cameras, massive 6.39 punch display and retracting colors, the Huawei Y7P will sure be…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone