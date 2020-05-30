Smart introduces simpler and safer LTE Upgrade SIM process to protect customers from cyberscams

PLDT mobile services subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has rolled out a simpler and safer process that makes it easier for customers to upgrade their SIMs to LTE while protecting them from cyberscams.

To keep customers safe, Smart has introduced a PIN-less process for its LTE Upgrade SIM, which means subscribers will no longer need a PIN to upgrade their non-LTE SIM.

Smart also added another layer of security between the phone and the SIM to make sure that the request is coming from the owner.

This is a timely security enhancement for Filipino mobile users who have reported a marked increase in fraudulent activities such as “SIM-hijacking” since the start of the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

SIM-hijacking happens when hackers transfer their victim’s SIM mobile number to another SIM to steal his or her mobile identity and access sensitive accounts.

SIM-hijackers usually trick their victim to send a PIN request and give them the One-Time Password to activate a new SIM in their possession, and take over their victim’s banking, email, and online accounts.

Such tactics have now been effectively blocked by the new process for LTE SIM upgrades.

Mobile users can check if their Smart SIM is LTE-ready by simply texting SIMCHECK to 5832 for free.

Smart subscribers can avail of the LTE Upgrade SIM at Smart Stores, Sun Shops, malls, convenience stores, telco shops and partner retailers nationwide. Subscribers may also have the SIM delivered to their homes through the Smart Online Store at www.store.smart.com.ph.

Smart subscribers are encouraged to stay vigilant and never give any sensitive information to strangers. Customers are also reminded that Smart representatives will never ask for their One-Time Password. To report suspected SIM-hijacking incidents, Smart subscribers can call the Smart Customer Service Hotline *888.

