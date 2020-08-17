Smart powers all-female esports league ‘Liga Adarna: Laban Para Sa Korona’ for COVID-19 initiatives

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with Eplayment Entertainment for ‘Liga Adarna: Laban Para Sa Korona,’ an all-female esports league running from Aug. 16 to Sept. 17, 2020 in support of COVID-19 initiatives.

Spearheaded by Eplayment

Entertainment, the first esports multi-platform in the Philippines, the league features various esports and mobile gaming events including Valorant, DOTA 2, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with a total of Php 140,000 cash prize pool and the coveted Liga Adarna Crown up for grabs.

Interested participants may register online starting Aug. 10 through Mogul Arena. All games will be live-streamed on Liga Adarna’s official Facebook page.

Empowering Connected Filipinas

This all-female esports league is in line with Smart’s ‘Connected Filipina’ advocacy to put the spotlight on remarkable women who are embracing digital technology in various fields and inspire more Filipinas to do the same.

The new normal has particularly seen women connect more to digital means in order to perform multiple roles as homemakers, breadwinners, teachers, and entrepreneurs all at once.

Since March, Smart has also backed a series of Mobile Legends tournaments such as the MPL Pro League in support of COVID-19 frontliners and affected communities.

Train with your team with Giga Games

Smart encourages subscribers to enjoy leveling up with their friends on their favorite mobile games with Giga Games 99, which comes with 2 GB data and 1 GB of Games Every Day for Mobile Legends, Facebook Gaming, and more for 7 days. To register, dial *123#, choose Giga, and select Games.

Giga Games is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network, as certified by third-party mobile analytics firms, such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download, and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.