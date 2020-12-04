Smart powers Liga Adarna Season 2 to raise funds for World Wide Fund for Nature

Coming from a successful pilot season, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and Eplayment Entertainment has announced the second season of all-female esports league Liga Adarna.

Titled Liga Adarna 2.0: Sleigh the Enemy, the league will test the best of the country’s top female esports players in four different games: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Valorant, Dota 2, and the newly-added Call of Duty: Mobile for a total prize pool of P220,000.

The season will run from November 24, 2020 to January 17, 2021. Games will be livestreamed on the Liga Adarna Facebook page at facebook.com/ligaadarna.

In Partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature

Liga Adarna has also partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – Philippines for the “Now Loading: Gamers for Nature” campaign as its official beneficiary for the season.

The partnership will raise funds for the organization’s environmental education initiatives. The initiative also aims to provide aid for the fisherfolk of Lagonoy Gulf, which covers the Provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes, whose homes and livelihood were ravaged by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses.

The program supports WWF-Philippines’ mission to raise awareness on the conservation of the Philippines’ natural resources, ecosystems, and wildlife habitats.

Non-stop eSports action with Free Games for All

Everyone can go all out on their favorite mobile games with Smart’s Free Games for All promo, which comes with a solid allocation of 2GB data per day of your favorite mobile games like Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash of Clans, Arena of Valor, Clash Royale, and Facebook Gaming for 7 days plus 2GB open-access data for only 99 pesos. To register, download the new GigaLife App and choose Free Games.

Free Games for All is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network, as verified by third-party mobile analytics firms, such as Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download, and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, stated in its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.