Smart provides free data to over 12m subscribers in areas hit by Typhoon Ulysses

To provide vital communication services in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses, PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is giving free data and text/call credits to over 12 million affected Smart and TNT customers in Metro Manila and Luzon.

It had earlier provided similar efforts to customers in Southern Luzon, impacted by Super Typhoon Rolly. Sun Prepaid subscribers, which were recently rebranded to Smart Prepaid, also received the free credits.

“We will implement all viable means to support our countrymen and keep customers connected during these times,” says PLDT-Smart FVP & Group Head, Corporate Communications Cathy Yap-Yang. “Our goal is to keep everyone connected, as we restore telco services disrupted by the passage of typhoons.”

As of November 13, 2020, Smart says its mobile services in affected areas have been restored except in Marikina, Tarlac, and Bulacan where repairs are still ongoing.

To help affected residents connect with their loved ones, Smart has also set up communication services as a form of aid: Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng Wifi stations in Marikina, Valenzuela, Rizal, Aurora, Sorsogon, and Camarines Sur while Libreng Tawag and Charging sites are also up in Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Tuguegarao City. Roving Wifi stations are also positioned in Albay and Sorsogon to provide free calling, charging and wifi services, as well as Libreng Load to affected customers. These services will also be available in other typhoon-hit areas after #UlyssesPH passes.

Smart had also extended communication support to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) and the local government unit of Marikina.

PLDT and Smart have set up a crisis command center to better communicate with customers. The platform will enable PLDT-Smart to quickly relay critical information about its services in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses.

Meanwhile, Smart has resumed the last mile of restoration activities in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Albay as Typhoon Ulysses weakens and moves further away from the country.