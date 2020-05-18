Smart reopens stores in GCQ areas

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is reopening its stores to serve customers in select areas under general community quarantine.

To ensure the safety of customers and employees, everyone in the store will be required to wear masks and to have their temperatures checked prior to entry, in line with the strict public health safety guidelines issued by the Department of Health.

Each store will be equipped with sanitation areas, distance markers, and other features that reduce physical interaction, such as peer less drop boxes, virtual and express counters. High traffic areas will also undergo regular disinfection.

Smart Stores under the new normal will also encourage the use of cashless transactions and self-care kiosks, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

We are continuously looking for innovative ways to adapt to the new normal in order to serve our customers better,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart. “By opening our stores, we hope not only to address customer concerns but also to help stir economic activity to help our country recover from the effects of COVID-19,” she added.

Visit stay.smart or Smart Communications Facebook Page to see the complete list of stores, opening hours, and guidelines to keep customers and employees safe during this time.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

