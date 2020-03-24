Smart rolls out bonus data for postpaid subscribers

PLDT mobile subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) has started roll​ing out bonus data for all Smart postpaid subscribers as part of its efforts to provide customers with means to stay connected and productive amid the COVID-19 situation.

Depending on their plan, active Smart postpaid customers will be automatically credited with a one-time bonus data ranging from 2.5GB to as much as 60GB, valid for 30 days.

Smart’s one-time bonus data for postpaid customers builds on many other efforts by the PLDT Group to provide connectivity and convenience to customers during these difficult times. Earlier, PLDT and Smart announced a 30-day payment extension period for all postpaid customers.

On the other hand, to serve prepaid customers, Smart also announced a special 30-day eLoad discount via the Smart Online Store at www.store.smart.com.ph/eload. Discounts ranging from 5% for P200 and P300 eLoads to 10% discount for P1000 eLoad are available from March 17 until April 14.

Smart continues to deliver fast and reliable connectivity powered by the country’s fastest mobile network as certified by third-party network analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

One-Time Bonus Datafor Existing Smart Postpaid customers

One-Time Welcome Bonus Datafor New Smart Signature customers