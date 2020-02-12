Smart starts pre-order for Samsung Galaxy S20 Series and Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip with Signature Plans

Filipinos can finally take the giant leap in mobile innovation as Smart unveiled its offers for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series and Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip with Signature Plans. Formally launched at the Samsung “Unpacked 2020” event in San Francisco, both devices push the boundaries of mobile technology with their breakthrough display, camera, design, and performance.

New and loyal Smart subscribers may be the first to experience Samsung’s latest devices by pre-ordering at Smart Stores nationwide. Pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series will run until February 25, while the pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip will only be until February 20.

Smart offers the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at Php3,199 per month with a one-time cash out of Php15,020 for the device, and the Galaxy S20+ at Php2,899 per month (with a one-time cash out of Php9,900 for the device. The Galaxy S20, which will be exclusively available to telco operators, goes for Php2,699 per month with a one-time cash out of Php9,700 for the device.

On the other hand, Smart offers the Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip at Php3,499 per month (with a one-time cash out of Php15,310 for the device.

These are all under Signature Plan L, which comes with monthly 15GB data; unlimited texts to all networks; unlimited on-net calls; and 150 minutes of calls to all networks – under a 24-month contract.

As bonus, subscribers with approved pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S20+ will get FREE Galaxy Buds Plus worth P6,990. Moreover, Smart subscribers who are renewing their postpaid plans also enjoy discounts on their chosen plans.

Take the giant leap forward in innovation

Perfect for multi-hyphenates who juggle work and play – and everything in between – on their device, the Samsung S20 Series features both performance and an immersive display to let users switch from one productivity app to another, browse social media updates, and enjoy a much richer multimedia experience on the go.

Samsung’s new generation of smartphones are also equipped with powerful cameras and features to take passion for photography to a whole new level.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – the most advanced in the series – offers a variety of perspectives in capturing precious moments on the fly with its powerful combination of cameras, including a 12MP Ultra Wide Lens, 108MP Wide Lens, 48MP Telephoto Lens and ToF Quad Camera with 100x Space Zoom at the back, and a 40MP front camera.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20+ come with powerful triple and quad rear cameras, respectively, and a 10MP front camera – perfect for capturing stunning and share-worthy shots anytime and anywhere.

Level up with form and function in a flip

On the other hand, the sleek Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip is perfect for those who want a feature-packed foldable phone with a stylish, compact design.

It features an ultra-thin glass technology for its premium look and feel, and a revolutionary fold experience with its free-stop hinge, which allows users to conveniently take photos and videos hands-free.

Moreover, it offers a fluid and immersive viewing experience with its 6.7” Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex-O Display, and gives users a seamless experience on their favorite apps while flipping from the cover to the main display.

On top of all these groundbreaking features, all Samsung Galaxy S20 Series and Galaxy Z-Flip users also enjoy Samsung Concierge, which offers a dedicated hotline, service express lane, pre-appointment booking, and remote assistance for any device concerns.

Experience the country’s fastest LTE network

The best Samsung devices deserve the best network experience with Smart, the country’s undisputed fastest LTE network, as certified by Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

Opensignal, another third-party network analytics firm, also recently cited Smart for providing the Best Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, Latency Experience, and 4G/LTE availability across the country.

Get hold of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones by pre-ordering at Smart Stores now. For a firsthand experience of Samsung’s latest devices including the breakthrough Galaxy Fold, head to the Smart Stores in Rockwell Power Plant, SM Megamall, SM North Annex, Smart Tower in Makati, and Shangri-La Plaza.