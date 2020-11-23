SN Aboitiz Power sends aid to Ulysses-hit provinces

Renewable energy company SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) has mobilized relief operations in its host and neighboring communities affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

SNAP has set aside PhP3.5 million for the operations which it launched on November 16. As of November 20, it has delivered around PhP3.35M worth of relief goods to the provincial governments of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Ifugao; Cagayan State University in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; and the Cagayan Red Cross.

SNAP team headed by AVP Plant Manager Willy Ferrer (2nd from right) turns over food aid to Isabela Vice Governor Bodjie Dy

Initial relief supplies from SN Aboitiz Power were turned over to Cagayan State University represented by Administrator Dr. Judy Luyun last November 16

The aid consists of rice, other food supplies, and water. SNAP is also partnering with Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. and PILMICO which are jointly donating around PhP2M worth of medicine and vitamins, food packs, and bottled water for the next wave of relief to affected communities.

Ifugao provincial government executive assistant Peter Bunnag receives relief assistance from SNAP on November 20, 2020

Meanwhile, it clarified that it operates the Magat Hydroelectric Power Plant on the border of Isabela and Ifugao, but not Magat Dam, which is owned by the National Government through the National Irrigation Administration.

SNAP issued this clarification after several social media posts and news stories erroneously identified SNAP as owner or operator of the Magat Dam.

SNAP does not own, manage, or operate Magat dam and its re-regulating facilities. It took over Magat hydroelectric power plant in 2007 after a successful privatization bid. Magat dam is a multi-purpose dam primarily for irrigation and flood control. As such, the ownership, management, and operations of Magat and Maris dams and all other non-power components such as reservoirs and spillways remained with the government through the National Irrigation Administration (NIA),” SNAP said in a statement.

SNAP Group is a joint venture of SN Power of Norway and AboitizPower. It owns and operates the Ambuklao and Binga hydroelectric power plants in Benguet; the Magat hydroelectric power plant on the border of Isabela and Ifugao; and the Maris hydroelectric power plant in Isabela. The ownership, management, and operations of all non-power components such as dams, reservoirs, and spillways remain with the government.

