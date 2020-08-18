Enjoy DQ’s new, frozen Blueberry Cheesecake Fest

Blueberry cheesecake is one of those crowd-favorite desserts that’s really hard to resist. Between the sweet and juicy blueberry plus the salty-creamy cheesecake, it’s a combination of flavors that makes you come back for more. Sadly, such delectable creation is not easy to prepare. Good thing Dairy Queen is bringing the taste of this favorite baked confection to their much-loved frozen specialties!

Introducing Dairy Queen’s Blueberry Fest Blizzard of the Month, inspired by everybody’s favorite dessert—blueberry cheesecake! For Oreo lovers who are looking for a twist, the Blueberry Oreo Blizzard is just for you! Made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blueberry syrup, and delectable Oreo cookies, this is a treat that you’ll truly crave. If you’re looking for the OG cake we all know and love, the Blueberry Cheesecake Delight Blizzard will surely hit you right on the spot. It’s made with vanilla soft serve and blueberry syrup with the addition of crushed graham and cheesecake bits taking this Blizzard treat to an all-new level!

It doesn’t stop there. Dairy Queen is also launching the Blueberry Parfait – a showstopper, Gram-worthy dessert. The Blueberry Parfait take-out treat comes with a perfect layering of vanilla soft serve, blueberry syrup, and cheesecake bits, topped with whipped cream and crumbled graham. It’s a delectable treat both for the eyes and the palate!

To top it all off, you can enjoy this featured flavor group-style with the NEW! Blueberry Cheesecake Blizzard Cake. Available in eight-inch and six-inch round cakes, it’s made with 100% ice cream, blueberry syrup, crumbled graham, and cheesecake, perfect for sharing with your family and friends!

These blueberry cheesecake-inspired creations are available in any DQ branch for take-out orders. You may also call 8911-11-11 or order via GrabFood, foodpanda and LalaFood to have these delivered right to your doorstep. Get it for a limited time only.