Sony Digital Camera ZV-1 now available for pre-orders

Moments are usually made forever through photography, but with the advent of technology, those are now best captured in videos too. Sony’s all-new Digital Camera ZV-1 makes video creation easier and convenient for everyone with its easy-to-use functions.

The good news is, for only P42,999.00, you can now avail the pre-order package of the Sony Digital Camera ZV-1 with free VCT-SGR1 shooting grip and 64GB SD Card. Promo runs from June 12 to July 05, 2020.

If you are a beginner, you can’t go wrong with its One-Push Bokeh Switch and One-Push Product Showcase buttons that easily create beautiful blurred backgrounds for you. Combined with Sony’s advanced color science for smooth and natural complexion, image stabilization for hand-held video recording, and the latest directional 3-capsule mic for clear voice recording with less wind noise, the ZV-1 simply lets the subject shine in any environment.

Bonus point is you can also easily take photos and record vertical videos for your Instagram and Facebook stories with its vari-angled LCD screen. The VCT-SGR1 shooting grip included in the pre-order offer makes the task even more convenient.

The Sony ZV-1 is easy to use with uncompromised video quality, perfect for sharing your daily casual moments. If you like posting Get Ready With Me (GRWM) content, filming your new recipes, or being up to date with the latest Tiktok trend, this new Sony camera is for you. With its small, lightweight body that is packed with technologically advanced features, you can shoot videos anytime anywhere and easily share your social media without having to do a major edit.

Sony’s Digital Camera ZV-1 Specifications and Features

This compact, lightweight “all-in-one” camera is perfect for your casual daily videos. It is beginner-friendly but equipped with advanced technology such as;