From feeling to healing: Soupstar and Sony Music artist, ‘the vowels they orbit’ drops new single, ‘Pasa’

0 comment

One of Manila’s freshest indie pop-rock bands, the vowels they orbit drops their latest single ‘Pasa’—and it’s bound to get you feeling.

In fact, the song suits ‘feeling’ quite accurately. ‘Pasa’ is an honest song about the pains we feel over time, especially those that seem to keep us in cycles we’ve been wanting to break free from. It’s also a piece they made and kept in their treasure trove of creativity and feelings for a while, especially as the first song they created together. It’s something the band says to be “reminiscent of [their] college days, but now hits a different way.”

The band has a unique blend of sensibilities when it comes to their music. This time around, there’s also another layer of maturity. ‘Pasa’ feels soulful, but with enough angst drawn from rock and the catharsis of folk that the listener can surely pick up. Their lead vocalist, Nikka Melchor, wrote ‘Pasa’ while 6cyclemind guitarist, Rye Sarmiento produced it, recorded in Kodama Studio, as well as in Rye’s own Backdoor Studio.

Nikka Melchor (vocals, guitar), Hannah Dela Cruz (keys, back-up vocals), Jeremy Sayas (drums, back-up vocals), Gene Santiago (lead guitar), and Patch Javier (bass) are the vowels they orbit, managed by Soupstar Entertainment.

Pasa’ is released under Sony Music Philippines.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

New EB Advance Shadow Stick for bold, beautiful eyes

Team Orange 0 comments
They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, so make sure your peepers stand out with a bold, beautiful eye makeup look to make them even more expressive!…

PLDT Home launches FREE virtual benefit concert for students and teachers

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
PLDT Home launches a FREE virtual concert on July 14, 2020 themed “At Home with PLDT: No Learner Left Behind” for the benefit of students, teachers, and schools in partnership…

Epson named number one ink tank vendor in PH and Southeast Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Epson is the number one ink tank vendor* in the Philippines and Southeast Asia** according to global market intelligence provider, IDC, which demonstrates Epson’s continued market leadership and superior innovation…

Pizza Hut | Alcohol-free beer goodness now in a pizza!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Whether it’s a night out with friends, a class reunion, or just some well-deserved bonding time with your family, every social gathering for us Filipinos almost inevitably comes with a…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone