DOT Property | Southeast Asia’s best real estate companies and professionals

Dot Property, Southeast Asia’s leading real estate portal, recently honored the best and the brightest real estate developers, companies and professionals in the region during the recent Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2019.

With delegates coming from the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, the prestigious awards program honored more than 45 companies and individuals.

Dot Property CEO Matthew Campbell, commercial director James Claassen, and director for events and international markets Adam Sutcliffe led the awarding ceremonies. Winners from the Philippines were Grand Land for Best Mid Range Condominium Development Award for Amani Grand Citygate Davao; Santos Knight Frank for Southeast Asias Best Real Estate Agency for 2019 and SM Development Corporation (SMDC) for Best Township Development for Gold Residences.

(Photo shows Dot Property 2019 awardees during the event held at the Park Hyatt Bangkok.)

